Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Lake Street bridge stuck in up position for hour, causing delays on CTA Pink, Green lines

Trains were running on both lines by 12:15 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Lake Street bridge was stuck in the up position for about an hour Wednesday, causing delays on the CTA’s Pink and Green lines.

Just before 11 a.m., an issue with the bridge's center lock caused it to remain lifted for “longer than usual” during a regularly scheduled raising of bridges to allow boats into Lake Michigan, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Trains were running on both lines by 12:15 p.m.

Twenty-seven bridges were raised beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday from the 18th Street Bridge to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

