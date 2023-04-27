Repairs on Michigan Avenue bridge expected to last until next week

Some lanes on the Michigan Avenue bridge will be closed until next week as crews repair a center median rail.
The rail was damaged sometime Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation. The lane closures were expected to be in place until next week.
Hours before the bridge was damaged, the Lake Street bridge was stuck in the up position for about an hour as bridges were raised to allow boats to travel to Lake Michigan, causing delays on the CTA’s Pink and Green lines.
The Latest
The steer, which was later captured, was part of a high school “senior prank” gone wrong, police said. Rita Thorpe, 81, knew it was safe to come outside when she heard the mooing. “I texted my kid and said, ‘How many cops does it take to catch a runaway cow in Park Ridge?’” she said later.
The lawsuit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voted to void a deal giving Disney authority over design and construction decisions in its properties near Orlando.
During his visit to Chicago, the Mexican actor reaffirmed the importance of representation in film that is not based in stereotypes.
In less than a day after being spotted by birders at Montrose, Imani has been joined by a male and a female plover at his North Side nesting grounds, sparking hopes that he’ll mate this year.
The Mississippi lynching of 14-year-old Till became a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement when his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in their hometown of Chicago.