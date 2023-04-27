The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Repairs on Michigan Avenue bridge expected to last until next week

Some lanes have been closed on the bridge, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Bridges over the Chicago River on Aug. 9, 2020.

Sun-Times file

Some lanes on the Michigan Avenue bridge will be closed until next week as crews repair a center median rail.

The rail was damaged sometime Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation. The lane closures were expected to be in place until next week.

Hours before the bridge was damaged, the Lake Street bridge was stuck in the up position for about an hour as bridges were raised to allow boats to travel to Lake Michigan, causing delays on the CTA’s Pink and Green lines.

Workers from Wagner Farm in Glenview help guide a steer onto a trailer in Park Ridge Thursday morning. The steer, part of a “senior prank,” escaped from Northridge Preparatory School in Niles, police said.
News
Steer goes on the lamb in north suburbs – leads cops on wild chase through Niles, Park Ridge
The steer, which was later captured, was part of a high school “senior prank” gone wrong, police said. Rita Thorpe, 81, knew it was safe to come outside when she heard the mooing. “I texted my kid and said, ‘How many cops does it take to catch a runaway cow in Park Ridge?’” she said later.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse, in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Nation/World
Disney sues Florida governor; calls park takeover ‘retaliation’
The lawsuit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voted to void a deal giving Disney authority over design and construction decisions in its properties near Orlando.
By Anthony Izaguirre | Associated Press
 
Tenoch Huerta attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor most recently stars as Namor of Kukulkán in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta taking a stand for cultural respect beyond ‘Wakanda’ role
During his visit to Chicago, the Mexican actor reaffirmed the importance of representation in film that is not based in stereotypes.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Piping plover Imani walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach on Wednesday.
News
Imani the plover has 2 guests at Montrose Beach
In less than a day after being spotted by birders at Montrose, Imani has been joined by a male and a female plover at his North Side nesting grounds, sparking hopes that he’ll mate this year.
By David Struett
 
Roy Bryant, far right, and his wife, Carolyn Bryant, sit together in a courtroom in Sumner, Miss. in 1955.
Honoring Black History
Emmett Till accuser dies; Carolyn Bryant Donham was 88
The Mississippi lynching of 14-year-old Till became a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement when his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in their hometown of Chicago.
By Emily Wagster Pettus | Associated Press
 