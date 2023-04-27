Repairs on Michigan Avenue bridge expected to last until next week

Some lanes on the Michigan Avenue bridge will be closed until next week as crews repair a center median rail.

The rail was damaged sometime Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation. The lane closures were expected to be in place until next week.

Hours before the bridge was damaged, the Lake Street bridge was stuck in the up position for about an hour as bridges were raised to allow boats to travel to Lake Michigan, causing delays on the CTA’s Pink and Green lines.

