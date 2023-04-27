The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski goes to the Titans at No. 11 in the NFL Draft

The Titans gave up 49 sacks last season on a patchwork line because of injuries.

By  Teresa M. Walker | AP
   
The Tennessee Titans selected Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski in the NFL Draft.

Gail Burton/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans worked to protect their quarterback Thursday night by taking Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski at No. 11 overall in the NFL draft.

It’s not the quarterback many expected from new general manager Ran Carthon in his first draft. Ryan Tannehill turns 35 in July and has one year left on his contract with a salary cap hit of $36.6 million.

But the Titans gave up 49 sacks last season on a patchwork line because of injuries. That’s why they cut three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan and veteran center Ben Jones to create salary cap space. They also let right guard Nate Davis leave in free agency for the Bears.

The Titans’ offense came in as the biggest need after scoring just 298 points last season. Only four NFL teams averaged fewer points than the Titans, who managed 17.5 points a game despite Derrick Henry finishing as the league’s second-best rusher with 1,538 yards.

Their biggest needs remain wide receiver and tight end despite adding receiver Treylon Burks at 18 overall last year as part of the trade that sent Pro Bowler A.J. Brown to Philadelphia during the opening night of the 2022 draft.

