The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 28, 2023
The Watchdogs News Politics

Illinois Gaming Board slammed video gambling company for alleged ties to bookmaker, but it’s still reaping millions

In 2021, the state agency proposed stripping the lucrative video gaming license held by Frank Cortese’s company. Nearly two years later, with no ruling yet, he’s still in business.

By  Tim Novak and Robert Herguth
   
SHARE Illinois Gaming Board slammed video gambling company for alleged ties to bookmaker, but it’s still reaping millions
Lobbyist and video gaming businessman Frank Cortese.

Lobbyist and video gaming businessman Frank Cortese.

Illinois secretary of state

Video gambling machines operated by a politically well-connected businessman have taken in $75 million in bets since state regulators proposed stripping his license for allegedly associating with the head of an illegal bookmaking operation, records show.

In August 2021, the Illinois Gaming Board filed a complaint against FJC Technologies, LLC, run by lobbyist Frank J. Cortese, saying “the business and/or social relationships maintained by” Cortese with Vincent “Uncle Mick” DelGiudice “discredit” and threaten the “integrity” of the industry.

Related

DelGiudice, an Orland Park resident, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to running an illicit sports gambling ring that involved hundreds of gamblers, brought in millions of dollars and had ties to a bookie with reputed mob connections.

Vincent DelGiudice (right) and his attorney Carolyn Gurland leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in March 2020.

Vincent DelGiudice (right) and his attorney Carolyn Gurland leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in March 2020.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

A judge sentenced DelGiudice to prison last year. Records show he was released from federal custody earlier this month.

Related

The gaming board’s complaint remains pending against FJC and Cortese, who meanwhile is in good standing while appealing the agency’s attempts to revoke FJC’s terminal operator license. That’s the lucrative and highly sought-after license that lets him broker deals with bars and restaurants to install video poker machines and similar devices at their establishments.

Since the gaming board complaint was filed, FJC has taken in $75.1 million in bets, according to state records. More than $7 million of that is income FJC gets to split with the establishments that use the company’s machines, the records show.

DelGiudice couldn’t be reached for comment.

Cortese’s attorney Donna More won’t comment on DelGiudice but says, “We’re vigorously challenging the facts as laid out in the complaint.”

Marcus Fruchter, the gaming board’s administrator, says the “law requires” his agency to “adhere to a specific administrative hearing process when it comes to disciplinary actions” and that it “will continue to follow the law while upholding the integrity of gaming operations and maintaining public confidence in Illinois.”

Marcus Fruchter, the Illinois Gaming Board administrator.

Marcus Fruchter, the Illinois Gaming Board administrator.

Victor Hilitski / Sun-Times

It’s unclear when the gaming board might make a final determination on the Cortese license.

Fruchter, who reports to board members appointed by the governor, won’t get into specifics about why the process has taken as long as it has.

“As you know, we cannot release any information on the case at this time,” he says, and the gaming board “does not comment on pending litigation. We will provide an update when the case is resolved.”

The gaming board’s complaint noted that, beyond DelGiudice having admitted in court that he ran his illegal sports gambling ring from 2016 to 2019, he also was convicted in 1996 of other gambling charges.

In 2014, the gaming board “denied video gaming license renewal” to another gaming company “because of the extent of its business and/or social associations with DelGiudice,” the agency says in its complaint against FJC.

The complaint says that, in 2019 DelGiudice “and his associates were present at a licensed video gaming establishment in Bedford Park” when “Cortese and FJC delivered and installed” video gaming machines there.

A portion of the Illinois Gaming Board complaint against Frank Cortese’s video gaming business.

A portion of the Illinois Gaming Board complaint against Frank Cortese’s video gaming business.

Illinois Gaming Board

Cortese operates 12 video gaming machines at Nikki’s and Nikki’s 2, both in Bedford Park — his company’s highest-grossing operations, according to state records.

Cortese’s gaming business is based out of his La Grange home, and he also has machines at pizza places in Mount Prospect, Hodgkins and McHenry, the records show.

He initially operated the gaming business out of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the West Side when the studio was owned by Alexander S. Pissios, who became a government mole after authorities threatened to charge him with bankruptcy fraud.

Related

Cinespace Chicago Film Studios.

Cinespace Chicago Film Studios.

Sun-Times file

Related

Pissios helped federal authorities snare crooked Chicago Teamsters boss John Coli Sr., who had urged Pissios to hire Cortese, the union’s lobbyist, to also represent Cinespace.

Pissios gambled through DelGiudice and at one time owed him an undisclosed amount of money, the Sun-Times reported in November 2021.

Related

Cortese’s lobbying business, based in the Loop, is called Government Consulting Services of Illinois, LLC. Among its current clients is the village of Bridgeview, whose mayor, Steve Landek, was a political ally of longtime former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Related

Days before filing the complaint against FJC, the gaming board denied an application for a video gaming license sought by Chicago zoning lawyer and banker James J. Banks, citing what it described as his questionable associations. Banks has long had associations with people described as being tied to the mob.

James J. Banks.

James J. Banks.

Sun-Times file

Related

The gaming board has since reversed course, deciding in December to grant Banks’ Gaming Productions, LLC, a terminal operator license without going into detail on the change of heart.

Fruchter says the licensing process “can vary significantly on a case-by-case basis,” with “many different variables.”

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Frank Annunzio, who represented Chicago in Congress, was linked to the mob, his FBI file shows
Trump wins $1 million property tax refund on his namesake Chicago skyscraper
Federal jury begins deliberating ComEd bribery case after prosecutors call four defendants ‘grand masters of corruption’
In closing arguments, feds hammer at ‘stunning’ stream of benefits to Madigan while defense calls bribery charges ‘collateral damage’
Lori Lightfoot campaign contributor Carmen Rossi to pay $5,000 fine for violating lobbying rules
GI Bill snafus fallout: Illinois attorney general backs decorated Army vet James Rudisill’s bid to Supreme Court to restore benefits
The Latest
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
Man and woman shot to death in restaurant in southwest suburban Burbank
Police were called to Frank’s Chicago Shrimp House in the 6500 block of West 79th Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Brother should be like me, visit our mom often
He makes a daily phone call but skipped his mother’s 100th birthday party and never stops by to see her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A carbon dioxide capture system is seen under construction in 2009 at American Electric Power’s Mountaineer Plant in New Haven, W.Va.
Other Views
Bring carbon capture technology and its environmental benefits to Illinois
Carbon capture sequestration is technology that captures CO2 emissions, then transports and stores those emissions underground.
By Pat Devaney and Mark Denzler
 
CROSSWORD_04XX23_2.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Edgewater man started creating crossword puzzles to ward off pandemic boredom, gets published by The New York Times
“It’s kind of hard to describe,” says Mike Hobin, 64, a real estate broker, of the process of creating the puzzles. “It’s like riding a bike. You just have to do it.”
By Mitch Dudek
 
The late U.S. Rep. Frank Annunzio, the longtime Chicago Democratic member of Congress, in 1990.
The FBI Files
Frank Annunzio, who represented Chicago in Congress, was linked to the mob, his FBI file shows
Newly obtained records say sources told the FBI that the Machine Democrat, who died in 2001, “frequently associated with” top La Cosa Nostra figures and “is possibly an LCN member himself.”
By Robert Herguth
 