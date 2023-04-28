The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 28, 2023
A boy smashes a piñata during an Eid al-Fitr celebration hosted by the Ojala Foundation at LaBagh Woods on the Northwest Side, Friday, April 21.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 16 best photos from Sun-Times’ photographers

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced she will not seek reelection, Chicagoans celebrated Earth Day at a Little Village community garden, and more in our best pictures of the last week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Piping plover Imani walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach on the North Side, Wednesday, April 26. The bird is here to nest and is in search of a female, bird experts say.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tadeo Huerta, 2, lies inside a wheelbarrow that his siblings are pushing on Earth Day and the first gardening day of the season at the Semillas de Justicia garden in Little Village, Saturday, April 22. Organized by the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, dozens of neighbors gathered to eat, create art, clean the community garden and get it ready for planting.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Co-founders Nikki Bravo and Tracy Powell at their Momentum Coffee shop on Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale, near Douglas Park, Tuesday, April 11. It is their fourth Momentum location.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Vehicles travel on Michigan Avenue passing by planters filled with tulips, during a chilly spring day on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Tuesday, April 25.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Robin Harris, founder of Model Atelier, who designed Brea Beal’s outfit on WNBA’s Draft night, looks out the window of her studio at The Penthouse Hyde Park, Tuesday, April 18.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx hugs Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle before announcing she will not seek reelection during a speech at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s Banquets in River North, Tuesday, April 25.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The kindergarten class at Piccolo School of Excellence rides new Strider training bikes donated to their Humboldt Park neighborhood school, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The donation came from a partnership between All Kids Bike and The NASCAR Foundation ahead of the first-annual Chicago Street Race this July.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The kindergarten class at Piccolo School of Excellence cheer as classmates ride new Strider training bikes donated to their Humboldt Park neighborhood school, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The donation came from a partnership between All Kids Bike and The NASCAR Foundation ahead of the first-annual Chicago Street Race this July.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after two people were shot, one fatally, iin the 1900 block of South State Street on the Near South Side, Thursday, April 27.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Visual artist Amanda Williams stands among thousands of tulips, which are part of her project, “Redefining Redlining” near the intersection of East 53rd Street and South Prairie Avenue in Washington Park, Friday, April 21. One hundred thousand tulips were planted to represent houses that previously stood on the now vacant lots.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A family walks by planters filled with tulips on Michigan Avenue during a chilly spring day on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Tuesday, April 25.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Brian Flippin, who runs Flippin Flavors with his wife, gives an order to a customer and friend at Flippin Flavors in Beverly, Saturday, April 22.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait performs a stand-up show at the Lincoln Lodge, Wednesday, April 26.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A bur oak tree, believed to be 250 to 300 years old, is dying, say staff at Lincoln Park Zoo, where the tree sits cordoned off just west of the Helen Brach Primate House, Monday, April 24.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Joaquin Becerril, 42, who filed a consumer report to the Federal Trade Commission after he was scammed by a company promising to sell his timeshare in Mexico, sits in his Garfield Ridge neighborhood home, Tuesday, April 25.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

