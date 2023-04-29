Horoscope for Saturday, April 29, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might do something different at home or you might challenge a family member in a new way because you’re feeling a bit cocky and you want to test the waters. Make sure you know what it is you’re trying to prove. Easy does it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This could be an accident-prone day, if you’re not in charge of what you’re doing. Unusual impulses might encourage you to do something different. You want to break free of your daily routine in a bizarre, bold way. (This might be a reaction to something from the past.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful shopping today. Heed the advice of the moon alert. Anything to do with your money, as well as how you use your possessions, is up for grabs today. You feel impulsive and impetuous. Not a good combo when handling your wealth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you feel restless and impatient and, certainly, eager for new experiences and activities. You’re determined to do whatever you can to break out of your rut. This is why you’re eager to talk to new people and see new places.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel restless today and you might not know why. But what you do need to know is it would be unwise to do anything you would later regret in your dealings with parents, bosses, VIPs or the police. Cool your jets. Think before you act because whatever you do will have consequences.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend might throw you a curveball today or do something you least expect. Or possibly, you will be surprised at the decision of a group or how a member of a group acts. Make sure you get all your facts before you decide what you’re going to do. Guard against knee-jerk reactions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Unexpected news might prompt you to act suddenly today. You might think you have to do something because it’s expected of you, or you have to make a difference. Actually, it would be wise to take a sober second thought and think about what you’re going to do next. Don’t just react.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might impulsively travel today. Or possibly, you will suddenly change your mind about traveling. Another possibility is that travel plans will be canceled or delayed — beyond your control. Ex partners and old friends are on the scene, which might complicate things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When it comes to dealing with taxes, debt, insurance issues and inheritances as well as shared property — don’t be rash or hasty today, (even though it is your impulse to do so.) When it comes to shared income and the responsibilities you have for others, give everything serious thought.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A partner or close friend might be a bit aggressive today or they might do something you least expect. Cope as best you can because you are in a lighthearted mood. Make sure whatever happens does not affect children who might be involved. Be sensible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your work routine will be interrupted today, almost certainly. For some, unexpected news related to your health might be in the picture. Pet owners should know that this is an unpredictable day for you — so keep your eyes peeled.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an accident-prone day for your kids so be cautious and extra careful. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change today. They might be canceled or you might receive a surprise invitation? Could be anything.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Uma Thurman (1970) shares your birthday. You are a loving, supportive and generous person; nevertheless, you are also private and a bit guarded. You’re careful. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. You will work hard to build something — an external structure or an internal one.

