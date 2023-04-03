The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Disabled man has trouble connecting with his busy wife

He’s married to a teacher who neglects him while preparing for class and exploring social media.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Disabled man has trouble connecting with his busy wife
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am medically retired and have mobility issues, so I’m unable to be active or socialize. I don’t have many friends outside my family, so I spend many hours alone at home. My wife is an elementary school teacher. My two youngest children are in high school.

My wife is an excellent teacher, and I appreciate everything she does for our family and her students. When she returns home in the evening, she has to grade papers, create lesson plans and dozens of other things that need preparation. I understand this, but when she’s finished, she spends the rest of the evenings or weekends on social media.

Trying to have a conversation with her is almost impossible because she’s not listening or interacting with me. I get short “yes” or “no” answers or constant “uh-huh” replies. I’ve tried talking with her about the fact I feel marginalized, but she just gets angry.

It’s not easy being married to a physically handicapped person, I know. Am I being overly sensitive? How do I express to her the loneliness I feel and the longing for a connection with my wife? — LONELY HUSBAND IN UTAH

DEAR LONELY HUSBAND: It may not be easy. You may need help getting through to her. Tell your wife that you would like to have some marriage counseling because you feel all alone in this marriage. However, if she refuses, consider some counseling for yourself. Developing other social outlets online, as she appears to be doing, also could be beneficial.

Many communities provide transportation for disabled individuals so they can get out of their homes. Depending upon your physical impairment, you may be interested in exploring what’s available in your area.

DEAR ABBY: I’m back at work after being a stay-at-home mom for the last decade. My job is in public schooling, and I earn less than $25,000 a year. My husband works for a Fortune 500 company and earns more than $120,000 per year. I understand that we have debt, and I’m willing to contribute, but he keeps my paycheck — all of it.

To be honest, even as hard as he works and as much as he takes care of and provides for our family, I am not happy. It’s not that I plan to leave, but without my own money, I don’t even have an option to plan for the future. How can I convince him to allow me the money I earn, while assuring him that I’ll help to pay down our debt? — WORKING FOR NOTHING IN OHIO

DEAR WORKING: Your husband appears to be deeply insecure and controlling. You are a wife, not an indentured servant. You shouldn’t have to ask, beg or be required to convince him that you should have money YOU ARE EARNING. Tell him that, and also explain how much of your money you want to put aside in an account of your own. If he refuses, suggest the two of you get mediation from a licensed family therapist. If he refuses to go with you, go alone. You may also want to consult an attorney who specializes in family law about what your rights as a wife are in the state of Ohio. Please don’t put it off.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend’s controlling ways are spoiling my social events
Dear Abby: I’m distraught, confused after girlfriend ghosts me, then dies
Dear Abby: My daughter, 28, lives with us and never leaves her room
Dear Abby: Boyfriend says he’ll move on if I don’t move in
Dear Abby: My fiancee’s request for more aggressive sex freaks me out
Dear Abby: My husband, a big spender with others, is cheap with his family
The Latest
A rendering of a data center planned at 21st Street and Calumet Avenue.
Chicago Enterprise
Data centers keep coming, but not all deals will compute
After a record year for leasing in the sector, three sites in Chicago have varying chances of success. Proximity to ComEd substations is a major factor.
By David Roeder
 
SMAN_UT_00258RC__2__3000.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Air,’ about Nike chasing Michael Jordan, is year’s best film so far
Director Ben Affleck’s fast-paced period piece portrays a sneaker deal that revolutionized sports and business.
By Richard Roeper
 
Visuals of the former Target shopping center that will be converted into a Discover customer care center at 8560 S. Cottage Grove in Chatham, Thursday, March 4, 2021. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Other Views
Discover’s customer care center is proof that investing in equity is good for business
Large companies have the unique ability to bring jobs, at scale, directly to communities that have suffered from underinvestment.
By Roger Hochschild
 
Chantina Wilson runs through process of telehealth on May 2022 at an office at Salem Baptist Church in Roseland.
Letters to the Editor
Lawmakers must protect technology that powers health equity
Lawmakers should consider how anti-innovation policies intended to regulate our technology companies could threaten the delivery of health and wellness care in our vulnerable communities.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A young student arrives for the first day of school in August 2022 at Willa Cather Elementary in Garfield Park.
Editorials
The next mayor has a chance to revitalize public education in Chicago
Mayoral control over schools is on the way out. But as the city’s leader, the next mayor still has a duty to exercise his authority — and use the bully pulpit of City Hall — for their betterment.
By CST Editorial Board
 