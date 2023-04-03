The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023

Boy, 16, critically hurt in New City shooting

The boy was shot while inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of West 52nd Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was shot December 11, 2021 in Gresham.

Getty Images

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in New City on the South Side.

The boy was inside a vehicle about 6:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 52nd Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the upper back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported and there was no one in custody.

