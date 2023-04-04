Horoscope for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or major decisions from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is another day with confusion and possible deception, especially related to your work, your health or a pet. This means you might be kidding yourself about a health issue. Think about that. Meanwhile, if you think a coworker is not on the level with you, look into it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Some kind of confusion and misunderstanding related to your kids or a romantic partner or a social situation continues to blur things for you. This might also have something to do with sports. The main thing is to know that there is possible confusion. Don’t take things for granted.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Like yesterday, relations with parents, bosses, teachers and the police are fuzzy or unclear about something. They might not know what you want; or perhaps, you don’t know what they want. Don’t hide anything for fear of embarrassment. Come clean now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t fall for propaganda related to politics, religion and racial issues, which will be very easy to do. Don’t let other people do your thinking for you. Listen to ideas that others have but make your own mind up. Test them in your own mind. Don’t be a sheep, be an eagle.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is another day where there is confusion about money, earnings or something to do with your possessions. Don’t turn a blind eye to these issues. Make a personal resolve to face them and figure out what’s going on. In a case like this, procrastination could cost you money.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Expect confusion talking to close friends, partners and spouses today. Possibly, you’re disappointed because you did not express your expectations to someone? Others can’t read your mind. You have to be clear and ask for what you want. If you are disappointed, say so.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something going on behind the scenes might introduce confusion to your job or something to do with a pet. It might relate to your health. You are ambitious now because you want to achieve a lot. This also means you need your body as a resource. Take care of it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be observant with your kids today because they might need your help and not even know it. Possibly, they are in trouble or hiding something from you. Likewise, romantic relationships might be fuzzy and unclear (more than usual). Pay attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do your best to avoid misunderstandings when dealing with parents or bosses and VIPs today. Anyone in a position of authority might make the wrong assumptions about you; and vice versa, you might make wrong assumptions about them. (Never underestimate the power of courtesy.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you are making travel plans, double check all details because today is rife with confusion and errors. Do not assume that everything is flowing the way you hoped. Go back and double check details. Be extra clear with people from other cultures or different countries.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the second day in a row where there is confusion about money, banking, earnings or your possessions. Whatever it is it can affect your wealth. Make sure you know what’s going on. And if you are suspicious about a certain area, investigate it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be extra clear talking to others today. Make no assumptions. Be ready to accommodate and go more than halfway when dealing with others so that you can keep the peace and keep everyone happy. Just do it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Robert Downey Jr. (1965) shares your birthday. You are daring and charismatic. When inspired, you generate amazing energy for organization, activity and inducing others to leap on your bandwagon. This year service to others is a theme, which is why you need to take care of yourself. Perhaps a makeover? Others will turn to you for guidance.

