Tuesday, April 4, 2023
3 firefighters hurt, one critically, at extra-alarm fire in West Pullman

The fire in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street spread to two other houses.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three firefighters were hurt at an extra-alarm fire early Tuesday on the Far South Side.

Chicago Fire Department

Three firefighters were injured early Tuesday while working to put out an extra-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.

One firefighter was listed in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, fire officials said. The two other firefighters were stabilized. No information about their injuries was immediately available.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 3:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire spread to two other homes, according to Chicago police. Two adults and two children were displaced.

