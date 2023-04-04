The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Nation/World Abortion News

Democrats’ choice wins key Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s victory ensures liberals will control the court for the first time in 15 years with the state’s abortion ban on the line, and it could impact the 2024 presidential election.

By  Scott Bauer | Associated Press
   
SHARE Democrats’ choice wins key Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates in a debate Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ORG XMIT: WIMG111

Janet Protasiewicz will serve a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court starting in August.

AP Photos

MADISON, Wis. — A Democratic-backed Milwaukee judge won the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race Tuesday, ensuring liberals will take over majority control of the court for the first time in 15 years with the fate of the state’s abortion ban on the line.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, 60, defeated former Justice Dan Kelly, who previously worked for Republicans and had support from the state’s leading anti-abortion groups. It’s his second loss in a race for Supreme Court in three years.

“I feel great. I could not feel better,” Protasiewicz told The Associated Press after her win. “I am surprised of the results and the magnitude of the victory here. We are absolutely delighted and thrilled.”

The new court controlled 4-3 by liberals is expected to decide a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion enacted a year after statehood. Protasiewicz made the issue a focus of her campaign and won the support of Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups.

Protasiewicz said during the campaign that she supports abortion rights but stopped short of saying how she would rule on the lawsuit. She had called Kelly an “extreme partisan” who would vote to uphold the ban.

Protasiewicz on Tuesday tried to downplay the importance of abortion as an issue in her victory, even though she and her allies made it the focus of much of her advertising and messaging to voters.

“It was really about saving our democracy, getting away from extremism and having a fair and impartial court where everybody gets a fair shot in the courtroom,” Protasiewicz told AP after her win. “That’s what it was all about.”

In addition to abortion, Protasiewicz’s win ensures that liberals will have the majority leading up to the 2024 presidential election and immediately after. Four of the past six presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a percentage point and Trump turned to the courts in 2020 in his unsuccessful push to overturn his roughly 21,000-vote loss in the state.

The current court, under a 4-3 conservative majority, came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020, and both major parties are preparing for another close race in 2024.

Kelly is a former justice who has also performed work for Republicans and advised them on a plan to have fake GOP electors cast their ballots for Trump following the 2020 election even though Trump had lost.

Ahead of the vote, Protasiewicz called Kelly “a true threat to our democracy” because of his advising on the fake elector scheme.

Kelly had expressed opposition to abortion in the past, including in a 2012 blog post in which he said the Democratic Party and the National Organization for Women were committed to normalizing the taking of human life. He also had done legal work for Wisconsin Right to Life.

Kelly was endorsed by the state’s top three anti-abortion groups, while Protasiewicz was backed by abortion rights advocates.

Kelly was appointed to the state Supreme Court by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, in 2016. He served four years before being defeated in 2020 on the same ballot as the Democratic presidential primary. Kelly was endorsed by Trump that year.

Trump did not endorse this year. Protasiewicz’s endorsements included Hillary Clinton.

Kelly tried to distance himself from his work for Republicans, saying it was “irrelevant” to how he would work as a justice. He tried to make the campaign about Protasiewicz’s record as a judge, arguing that she was soft on crime and accusing her of being “bought and paid for” by Democrats.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party gave Protasiewicz’s campaign more than $8 million, leading her to promise to recuse herself from any case brought by the party.

Protasiewicz said that although she anticipates many of the issues raised in the campaign will come before the court in the coming years, she pledged to be impartial and not beholden to Democrats and her liberal backers who poured an unprecedented amount of money into the race.

“I’ve told everybody on the entire time that I was running, despite the fact that I was sharing my personal values, every single decision that I will render will be rooted in the law,” she said. “And that is the bottom line. They’re independent and rooted in the law.”

Kelly, in a statement after his loss, said Protasiewicz “made her campaign about cynical appeals to political passions, serial lies, and a blatant disregard for judicial ethics and the integrity of the court.”

“I wish Wisconsin the best of luck,” he said. “I think it will need it.”

Protasiewicz was outspoken on Wisconsin’s gerrymandered legislative maps, calling them “rigged.” Kelly accused her of prejudging that case, abortion and others that could come before the court.

The state Supreme Court upheld Republican-drawn maps in 2022. Those maps, widely regarded as among the most gerrymandered in the country, have helped Republicans increase their hold on the state Legislature to near supermajority levels, even as Democrats have won statewide elections, including Tony Evers as governor in both 2018 and 2022 and Biden in 2020.

Protasiewicz will serve a 10-year term starting in August replacing retiring conservative Justice Pat Roggensack.

Next Up In News
Pastor William Hall to replace Ald. Roderick Sawyer in 6th ward; Officer Peter Chico wins in the Southeast Side’s 10th
After tight race for mayor, Black political establishment may face a ‘reckoning’
Thank God the Chicago mayoral campaign is finally over
A lot of new faces to join City Council with a few familiar ones as minority representation inches upward
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayoral race
Wind advisory issued in Chicago, storms continue Wednesday with possible flooding
The Latest
Andreas Athanasiou scored twice to lead the Blackhawks past the Flames on Tuesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sabotage Flames, damage own draft odds with skid-snapping win
The Hawks moved out of last place in the NHL and dealt a massive blow to the Flames’ playoff hopes with a 4-3 victory Tuesday, powered by two Andreas Athanasiou goals.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_112570984.jpg
Elections
Pastor William Hall to replace Ald. Roderick Sawyer in 6th ward; Officer Peter Chico wins in the Southeast Side’s 10th
Six candidates were competing in the runoff to replace retiring Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and Ald. Howard Brookins Jr. (21st).
By David Struett and Mohammad Samra
 
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Up next for the Bulls: an immediate trip to take on the Bucks. What could go wrong?
It will be the second games of back-to-backs for both the Bucks and the Bulls, who are in the odd position of needing to clinch the season series against their customary tormentors.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A voter feeds her ballot into a voting machine on Election Day at Isabelle C. O’Keeffe School in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, April 4.
Columnists
After tight race for mayor, Black political establishment may face a ‘reckoning’
What will it mean if ward-level data show Black voters cast ballots for Johnson, while their City Council representatives backed Vallas?
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, left, and Paul Vallas debate each other at WBBM-TV CBS Channel 2’s studio, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Elections
Thank God the Chicago mayoral campaign is finally over
At Passover, let us give thanks for freedom from campaign rhetoric.
By Neil Steinberg
 