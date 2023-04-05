The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

How Brandon Johnson can build public support

Once Johnson and voters know how city departments are doing, it will be easier for him to obtain broad support for necessary corrections.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Brandon Johnson speaks at his election night party on Tuesday at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson needs to have an inventory and audit of all city departments. Then he, and we, will know exactly where things stand. To make plans without the facts and data is a perilous enterprise.

Once we are all informed, it will be easier for him to obtain broad support for necessary corrections.

Muriel Balla, Hyde Park

CTU in control

With Brandon Johnson winning, it’s now official: the Chicago Teachers Union controls the city. From the mayor’s office to many aldermen to local school councils, CTU is firmly in charge. And with CTU now sitting on both sides of the table essentially negotiating with itself, contract negotiations — meaning CTU gets and does what it wants — should be a lot easier.

But remember, “It’s all about the kids.” Just rinse and repeat until it almost sounds believable. In the meantime, the kids and their families, of all shapes and colors, continue to vote with their feet, wisely leaving the city and CPS in droves.

William Choslovsky, Sheffield Neighbors

Educators remember

Undoubtedly, there will be many post-mortems after the mayoral election. But as a CPS retiree, I cannot help feeling that one of the major reasons why Paul Vallas lost was the fact that the pension holidays that occurred under his watch as CEO of CPS eventually lasted a number of years. Due to some changing economic conditions, that transformed a very stable funded pension to the one today that is funded at about 50%, down drastically from where it had been.

Chicago teachers, administrators and staff have long memories, especially when it comes to decisions affecting their retirement. Those who live in Chicago probably voted to send Vallas on his own holiday. As far away from Chicago as possible. 

Larry Vigon, Jefferson Park

Shameful voter turnout

What a disgrace that only 33% of registered voters bothered to vote on Tuesday. With the ease of mail-in and early voting, there is no excuse for not voting. Kudos to those 33%, but shame on the other 67%. So, to the 67%, please keep your mouths shut about Chicago politics because you have not earned the right to say anything.

Kevin Garvey, Chicago

Thank you, Jermaine Pelt

All of Chicagoland owes a debt of gratitude to Jermaine Pelt and his family. His death while battling a fire is the very definition of the word tragedy.

If one reflects on the last three years, one of the biggest takeaways is the risk that workers face every single day. Not everyone comes home after their shift, whether it be first responders, factory or construction workers, farm workers or even the person at the quick market selling you your scratch-off lottery tickets.

“Essential worker” is a term we all now know that we didn’t before the pandemic. Jermaine Pelt was as essential as they come, and Chicagoland is a better place because he lived and worked here.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

