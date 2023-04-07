4 shot, 1 fatally, during gathering inside suburban Park Forest home

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting inside a suburban Park Forest home early Friday.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. during a gathering in the first block of Fir Street, Park Forest police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two others were taken to area hospitals while the fourth victim was treated at the scene, police said.

As of 7 a.m., there was still a significant police presence in the area.

Officials have not released any additional details.

