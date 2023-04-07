The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 7, 2023
Suburban Chicago News

4 shot, 1 fatally, during gathering inside suburban Park Forest home

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in the first block of Fir Street, Park Forest police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
4 shot, 1 fatally, during gathering inside suburban Park Forest home
A Park Forest police vehicle

One person was killed and three wounded in a shooting early Friday in Park Forest.

Sun-Times file

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting inside a suburban Park Forest home early Friday.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. during a gathering in the first block of Fir Street, Park Forest police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two others were taken to area hospitals while the fourth victim was treated at the scene, police said.

As of 7 a.m., there was still a significant police presence in the area.

Officials have not released any additional details.

The Latest
A hospital emergency room sign
Suburban Chicago
5-year-old boy fatally shot inside Calumet City home
Emergency crews responded to a call of a child shot in the 200 block of Paxton.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Philipp Kurashev looks on.
Blackhawks
After another similar season, can Blackhawks’ Philipp Kurashev still reach another level?
Kurashev has shown flashes of greater potential, but all three of his NHL seasons have ended up being virtually the same. As a 23-year-old pending restricted free agent, the big mystery is: Has he reached his ceiling yet?
By Ben Pope
 
Autistic angler Robbie “Goose” Henderson shows how far he has come in bass fishing with a big largemouth bass. Provided photo
Sports
Autistic angler headed to National Championship for juniors in bass fishing
Autistic angler Robbie “Goose” Henderson is headed to the National Championship for juniors of the National Bass Fishing Trail.
By Dale Bowman
 
Crime scene tape
Crime
Woman fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
The woman, 46, was shot in the head inside a home, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I fear grieving widow is being used by her mean friend
Vulnerable after losing her husband, she’s spending time with a woman known for her cruelty.
By Abigail Van Buren
 