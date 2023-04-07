The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 7, 2023
Suburban Chicago

5-year-old boy fatally shot inside Calumet City home

Emergency crews responded to a call of a child shot in the 200 block of Paxton.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A hospital emergency room sign

About 9 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of a child shot in the 200 block of Paxton Avenue, according to Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard. Officers found the 5-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, Howard said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Kentrell Pouncey.

Preliminary investigations indicate the gun was fired inside the home, Howard said.

“Regardless of the circumstances concerning this tragic death, our hearts are broken as this family must now deal with the loss of this young child,” Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said in a statement. “I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family.”

Jones and the Calumet City police chief were expected to release more information Friday morning.

