Looking forward to the 2023-24 season

The memory of the 2022-23 season is in the rearview mirror. While there surely will be some player movement between now and the start of next season that will alter the landscape of high school basketball, it’s time to look at a way-too-early top 10 for the 2023-24 season.

Curie

There are a lot of holes to fill. However, coach Mike Oliver’s program, which has been one of the best in the state for two decades, rarely ever returns a star. But the Condors have one in junior Carlos Harris, a 6-2 guard capable of carrying this team.

DePaul Prep

The defending Class 2A state champs will make the move up in class and remain a state-title contender, thanks to the return of four starters and six of the top seven players.

The junior tandem of 6-7 Jaylan McElroy and 6-7 Payton Kamin are double-figure scorers, while the sophomore class, led by point guard Makai Kvamme and 6-6 Jonas Johnson, provides plenty of upside.

Downers Grove North

Following up a record-breaking season, which culminated with a Class 4A fourth-place finish, won’t be easy. But star junior guard Jack Stanton returns.

Jake Riemer, a promising 6-8 big man, and role-playing guard Owen Thulin are two other returning starters.

Joliet West

With McDonald’s All-American Jeremy Fears Jr. departing for Michigan State, this now becomes Jeremiah Fears’ team. The state’s best sophomore is a pretty dynamic starting point for the Tigers. Junior guard Justus McNair is an emerging 6-3 Division I talent.

Kenwood

The frontline of 6-10 Jaden Smith, 6-5 Calvin Robins and 6-5 Chris Riddle will be the best in the state. Emerging young stars like 6-8 sophomore Aleks Alston and freshman point guard Noah Mister will step into more prominent roles.

Marist

Following a 24-win season and with burgeoning young talent, coach Brian Hynes’ team likely won’t slip under the radar heading into next season.

A standout freshmen group got their feet wet this season with point guard Adoni Vassilakis and 6-8 Stephen Brown consistently showing flashes. A pair of sophomores, Achilles Anderson and Marquis Vance, return. And keep an eye on emerging freshman point guard TJ Tate.

Mount Carmel

The Caravan will look very different in replacing high-scoring, four-year guard DeAndre Craig. However, 6-6 wing Angelo Ciaravino (16 ppg) is fresh off a big junior season, and 6-5 Tre Marks (10.5 ppg) made an impact as an active and bouncy threat at both ends of the floor.

St. Ignatius

The rise this past season of sophomore Phoenix Gill and junior Reggie Ray, a pair of double-figure scorers on the perimeter, will keep this program humming.

Sam Horenkamp and 6-5 Justin Scott gained valuable experience as role players and will provide support for the Wolfpack’s big two.

St. Rita

Big man James Brown, one of the top players in the state and a North Carolina commit, is off to prep school.

Regardless, this team has the makings of being a state-title contender. The door is open for Illinois-bound Morez Johnson to put together a monster senior season. Iowa State recruit Nojus Indrusaitis and sophomore Melvin Bell also return.

Young

As always, the Dolphins lost some big names. There’s change coming for coach Tyrone Slaughter’s team. But as always, there are so many talented pieces in the pipeline.

Super sophomore Antonio Munoz showed signs of taking off over the course of the season. The surplus of exciting young talent includes juniors Sean Brown and Kevin Iverson, sophomore Damajay Richardson and a terrific freshmen class headed by Marquis Clark, Rico D’allessandro, Rykan Woo and Nasir Rankin.