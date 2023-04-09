Horoscope for Sunday, April 9, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 4 to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t get your belly in a rash. Instead, take it easy and be laid-back. You have strong opinions today, especially about politics, religion, philosophy, racial issues — you name it. This could lead to a confrontation with someone older. Who needs this?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re never casual about money because you’re the financial wizard of the zodiac. (Mind you, many other signs are not casual about money, either.) Avoid arguments about shared property, inheritances and debt, which could trigger strong feelings. It was ever thus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Whoa Nellie! The moon is opposite your sign, which means you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Compromise. Keep this in mind. Meanwhile, disputes with authority figures could become heated. Be reasonable. Use common sense to avoid nasty confrontations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A clash of opinions, beliefs and ideas about religion, ideologies, politics — you name it — is likely. In fact, this might be work-related. Because the moon is dancing with Pluto, people will have intense feelings about these discussions. Cool your jets.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Parents must be patient with their kids. (It goes with the territory.) Authority figures, rules and regulations, especially related to property and finances, might create a problem. Meanwhile, those who are involved will have strong feelings about this. Get your facts straight. Be forgiving.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Family arguments might arise, especially with someone older or an authority figure. Sometimes it’s best to go along to get along to keep the peace. Certainly, feelings at home will run high. Put things in perspective. Will any of this matter 10 years from now?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t be critical of others, even in your thoughts (if you can do this). Negative vibes and criticism will lead to arguments that will ruin your day. Your objective is to have a pleasant day. Keep this in mind. Remind yourself what your objective is so that you are happy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Arguments might arise about costs related to kids or social occasions or a vacation or a sports event. (Many things can trigger money disputes.) Today, however, these will escalate into emotional scenes, which will benefit no one. What good comes of this? Be the peacemaker.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be emotional — intensely so because the moon is in your sign dancing with Pluto. Meanwhile, difficulties with family members, especially parents or older authority figures, might arise. You can be part of the problem; you can be part of the solution. Your choice.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a challenging day for you because something going on behind the scenes might rankle you and yet, you can’t speak up. Naturally, you’ll be doing a slow boil. Let this go because family events and interactions with children can actually be warm and pleasant.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Money squabbles with a friend or a group might put a damper on things. In fact, whatever happens will get your goat. You can’t ignore it for some reason. Think about what your choices are. You can ignore this and have a happy day. Or you can trigger an argument and be miserable.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It will be challenging to deal with authority figures. Furthermore, these challenges might be public. (An argument in an elevator?) Do your best to stay calm. Don’t take the bait. If you get upset, then others are upset and who wins? No one.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Cynthia Nixon (1966) shares your birthday. You are passionate and adventurous. Invariably, others are smitten with your charm. You always speak your mind. This year is slower paced. It’s OK to rest. Give yourself a chance to rejuvenate and focus on your needs and the kinds of relationships that make you happy.

