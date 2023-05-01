The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Is it cheating if nothing physical ever happened?

Girlfriend insists her secret visits and conversations with another man don’t count as an affair.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Is it cheating if nothing physical ever happened?
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My longtime girlfriend and I broke up recently. One of the reasons was because we didn’t agree on a definition of cheating. She met a friend through work whom I met once, and what I saw and heard during that interaction screamed he was a sleaze who wanted to move in on my girl. I voiced my concerns and asked her to stop seeing this friend, and she agreed.

A week later, she renewed the friendship, communicating through Snapchat. For six months she would have drinks with him, go places with him and have conversations with him without telling me. She swears they never did anything physical. I had seen the signs — from time to time I’d notice she wasn’t where she said she would be, the car would smell like smoke, and we were growing apart.

One day, I finally had had enough and we agreed to separate. Since our first day apart, they have been together. I have told her she cheated on me and I couldn’t trust her. She insists she wasn’t cheating and I should have been more self-confident and trusting. When two people’s definition of cheating differs, what do you do? Who is right? — WONDERING IN WYOMING

DEAR WONDERING: YOU are right! Your former girlfriend was sneaking around seeing someone on the side and lying about it. That behavior is the DEFINITION of cheating. Stop arguing with her, and be glad that the relationship is over and you are free to find an honest woman to love. I hope the two of them wind up together because they deserve each other.

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband died three years ago. We have three grown daughters. He wrote in his will that I was not to be at his funeral, which was hurtful, as we had been married for 30 years. My two older daughters felt it necessary to abide by his wishes. This happened during the pandemic, so not much was done except his burial. He didn’t remarry, but the woman he left me for was very much a part of all the planning.

My two older daughters are now planning a celebration of life for him. The problem is that they live out of state and they want to stay with me. I do not want to be involved in any of this “celebration” or even host them. Their relationship with their father during their growing-up years was turbulent because he was an angry person most of the time. Now he’s their hero, which I also find painful because I was always their “protector.”

Am I looking at this all wrong? What’s your advice in dealing with this situation? — SURVIVOR IN THE WEST

DEAR SURVIVOR: You had a long, unhappy marriage and a difficult divorce that involved another woman. You can’t change the way your two older daughters feel about their “hero.” Tell your girls they’re welcome at your home any time they visit, BUT because there are so many unpleasant memories associated with this particular event, you prefer they bunk elsewhere this time.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby — Man keeps secret from fiance: He has kids from donating sperm
Dear Abby: I’m ashamed of myself for eating to combat pain
Dear Abby: Brother should be like me, visit our mom often
Dear Abby: When I travel, friend checking my home also snoops through my things
Dear Abby: My ex lives with us, but daughter wants her out
Dear Abby: If we sell house, I can leave, but husband resists
The Latest
Texas v Kansas
Bears
Answering the biggest Bears questions
The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley answers the biggest questions facing the Bears after the draft:
By Patrick Finley
 
Employees of Rise Dispensary located at 9621 N. Milwaukee Ave. grab picket signs from a vehicle after walking off the job and going on strike, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Niles, Ill. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Other Views
The heart of labor is beating strong in Chicago and Illinois
On this International Workers Day, we’re committed to fighting for a better future for all workers in our city and state, two labor leaders write.
By Robert G. Reiter and Tim Drea
 
An early morning runner passes in front of the U.S. Capitol and flags circling the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
Editorials
Why we’re launching The Democracy Solutions Project
In the runup to the 2024 election, the Sun-Times, WBEZ and the Center for Effective Government at the University of Chicago will be collaborating on a project to educate our audience about the threat to our democracy and how we can form “a more perfect union.”
By CST Editorial Board
 
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York. A $26 billion settlement between the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson &amp; Johnson and thousands of states and municipalities that sued over the toll of the opioid crisis is certainly significant, but it is far from tying a neat bow on the tangle of still unresolved lawsuits surrounding the epidemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) ORG XMIT: NY501
Letters to the Editor
Opioid crisis can’t be tackled without better pain management training for doctors
Many primary care practitioners are not adequately trained in pain management since learning about it is not required in medical school or during residency, a physician writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, May 1, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 