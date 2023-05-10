Dining Out? Some options for Mother’s Day and beyond

Here’a look at some highlights in Chicago’s culinary scene:

Heart-shaped Pizzas at Lou Malnati’s for Mother’s Day

The iconic Chicago pizzeria is offering (for a limited time) their famous heart-shaped, deep dish pizzas. The 9-inch pies will be available to order and freshly baked on May 15. Available for dine-in or carry out, the pizzas are sized to fee a party of two. Dessert options include menu favorite such as Carol’s Cookies, Chocolate Obsession, and tiramisu. For locations and more info, visit loumalnatis.com

Mother’s Day Brunch at Adalina

The tony eatery at 912 N. State, is offering a special waffle and mimosa bar for brunch on May 15. Adalina will offer a special waffle bar ($15 per person) and mimosa bar ($12 per person). Reservations available at adalinachicago.com

The Mother’s Day waffle bar at Adalina. Adam Sokolowski

312 Chicago Kicks Off New Brunch Service on Mother’s Day

The eatery at 136 N. LaSalle St., kicks off a new brunch service on Mother’s Day featuring Northern Italian cuisine from Chef Marcello Florio. Brunch items include: Tagliatelle Bolognese (tagliatelle, braised short ribs ragu and rosemary-truffle ricotta; $28). A cocktail menu features: Bloody Mary, $14; mimosas, $13 and Aperol Spritz, $14. Service is available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit 312chicago.com.

Bistronomic Curates French Mother’s Day brunch

Bistronomic at 840 N. Wabash Ave., offers a three course adult menu, $49; $69 with bottomless mimosas (hour and a half limit). A children’s menu will be available for ages 10 and under; $28. Bookings begin at 10 a.m. Visit bistronomic.net.

Rhapsody Theater’s Magical Mother’s Day

Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz refreshes his “Physician Magician” show at the Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse, for Mother’s Day, serving up performances at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on May 14. In addition, moms will be feted with a complimentary drink and a deck of pink playing cards. Regular tickets $20-$50; VIP tickets available. Visit rhapsodytheater.com.

Mother’s Day at Siena Tavern

Siena Tavern has a special menu on tap for Mother’s Day. Courtesy Siena Tavern

The eatery at 51 W. Kinzie is celebrating with a special menu (a la carte specials curated by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani) featuring items such as Monkey Bread (made with bourbon flamed banana, vanilla chantilly, and candied almond crunch); Beef Carpaccio with housemade giardiniera, lemon garlic aioli, arugula, truffle pecorino; Siena Shakshuka with baked eggs, sticky potatoes, prosciutto cotto, house made sausage, and spicy pomodoro hash. The special menu is available from 10 a.m to 11:30 p.m. More details and full brunch menu can found at sienatavern.com.

Oda Mediterranean’s Mother’s Day Dinner

The eatery at 5657 N. Clark St., serves up a four-course menu of Turkish-Georgian fare that includes options of beef Bourguignon or oven baked salmon with spring vegetables; $50 per person. Visit odachicago.com.

The Albert’s Mother’s Day Meal

The Albert, at 228 E. Ontario, has designed a family-style Mother’s Day brunch featuring offerings from the antipasti buffet; a main course and pastries from the sweets table; $46 per person. Service begins at 10 a.m. Visit opentable.com.

Bandit opens early for Memorial Day brunch

The farm-to-table Bandit at 841 W. Randolph St., opens early (10 a.m.) on May 29 for a special holiday brunch. Reservations are available at banditliquors.com.

Mother’s Day at Carlucci Chicago

Located at 400 East Randolph, the restaurant is offering brunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner specials (5 to 8 p.m.) on May 14. Consider offerings such as Crab Omelet w/Baby Leeks, confit tomato and brown butter hollandaise; Grilled Lamb Chops with Asparagus and Mint Pesto; and Gnocchi with sundried tomato sauce and fontina. $5 mimosas will be available during brunch service. All moms receive a complimentary bottle of Prosecco to take home. Visit carluccichicago.com.

Brasserie by C&C — Julia Child inspired-cooking classes

Brasserie By C&C at 5940 N. Broadway St., is offering Julia Child-inspired cooking classes, 3 to 4 p.m. May 27 (creme brûlée); June 3 (duck confit); June 10 (French onion soup) and June 17 (Julia Child’s Beef Bourguignon). Classes will be led by Brasserie chefs Brad Newman and Jessie Lee, $40 per class. Register at exploretock.com.

‘Out of the Office’ Gay Pride kickoff event

The Legacy Project hosts its 21st annual “Out of the Office 2023” Gay Pride Month kickoff event, 4:30 p.m. May 31, at the Godfrey I/O, 127 W. Huron St. The event raises money for the Legacy Project’s LGBTQ Curriculum Program for Illinois’s Public Schools. Tickets are $25-$50. Visit eventbrite.com.

Slice Pizza grand opening

Slice Pizza at 8744 Ogden Ave., Lyons, hosts a grand opening event 10:30 a.m. May 13. In addition a ribbon cutting ceremony, the first 100 guests will receive a complimentary slice of pizza. Other specials will be available for the day’s event. Visit slicefactory.com.



