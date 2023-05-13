The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Mother accepts diploma for slain CPD Officer Aréanah Preston: ‘She will always be a member of the class of 2023’

Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, was presented with her daughter’s master’s of jurisprudence during Saturday’s commencement at the Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Mother accepts diploma for slain CPD Officer Aréanah Preston: ‘She will always be a member of the class of 2023’
Dionne Mhoon (second from the left), the mother of slain Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston, accepted her daughter’s master’s degree from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law Saturday morning. Loyola University President Mark Reed (far left) presented Mhoon with Preston’s diploma.

Loyola University Chicago livestream

The mother of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston accepted her daughter’s master’s degree from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law Saturday morning, days after Preston was fatally shot near her Avalon Park home.

Preston, 24, sometimes logged into online classes from her patrol car while pursuing the degree in jurisprudence, before her life was cut short barely a week ahead of graduation. 

Her mother, Dionne Mhoon, was presented with Preston’s diploma during the Rogers Park university’s commencement, accepting Preston’s diploma from university president Mark Reed to a rousing standing ovation. 

“You honor us by your presence here today,” Reed said to Preston’s family in a ceremony that was closed to the press. “We pledge our love, prayers and support as you mourn, honor and remember Aréanah. She will always be a member of the class of 2023 and a part of our worldwide alumni community.”

Dionne Mhoon, the mother of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston, and family accepted her daughter’s master’s degree from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law Saturday morning.

Loyola University of Chicago livestream

Four teenagers have been charged in connection with Preston’s slaying. After the suspects appeared in court Wednesday, Mhoon told reporters that the family was looking forward to a large party celebrating the academic accomplishments of Preston and other relatives.

“I stand before you guys today as a mother, a heartbroken mother, a mother that’s full of anger, rage,” Mhoon said then, adding that she “really felt sorry” for the young people accused in her daughter’s killing.

Officer Areanah Preston.

Officer Aréanah Preston.

LinkedIn

Sara Block, academic director for child and family law programs at Loyola, called her former student “a dynamic, intelligent, committed and a very driven person who wanted to make this world a better place,” and who tried to zero in on the root issues that push people to commit crimes.

“She was trying to understand how can these systems better meet those individuals’ needs before they do something that’s really harmful,” said Block, who had Preston in her child welfare and juvenile justices classes. “It was a unique perspective as a law enforcement officer, and that was really evident in how she viewed the issues.”

Preston earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration from Illinois State University.

“She was very aware of a lot of the problems that, in her opinion, had manifested in the Chicago community,” ISU Prof. Charles Bell previously told the Sun-Times. “She was a reformer. She saw a problem and she was dedicated to making a difference.”

