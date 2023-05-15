‘MJ’ musical, ‘The Who’s Tommy,’ ‘Hadestown’ among Chicago’s summer theater lineup

The Chicago theater scene never has a down time as evidenced by the spring/summer season, which is filled with a wide array of work ranging from new and classic musicals, dramas and comedies, interactive works, outdoor productions and children’s theater.

Here’s a look at the eclectic offerings on area stages in the coming months:

“Ten”: The Gift Theatre’s festival of world premiere ten-minute plays features pieces by The Gift and guest artists including David Rabe, Will Nedved, Andrew Hinderaker, Jenny Davis, Michael Patrick Thornton, Gabe Franken, Gregory Fenner and Paul D’Addario. To May 22. Filament Theatre, 4040 N. Milwaukee, $10; thegifttheatre.org

“Aladdin”: Disney’s stage adaptation of its animated film set in a world of adventure, comedy and romance. Casey Nicholaw directs. To May 28. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $33+; broadwayinchicago.com

Ashli Rene Funches (from left), Karen Aldridge and Aja Singletary star in “Is God Is” at A Red Orchid Theatre. Fadeout Media

“Is God Is”: Aleshea Harris’ play about two sisters who receive a letter from the mother they thought was dead; they swear to avenge her — and themselves — with blood. Marti Gobel directs. To May 28. A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells, $30-$40; aredorchidtheatre.org

“Antonio’s Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son”: Dael Orlandersmith and Antonio Edwards Suarez’s play is a look at fatherhood amidst the implications of identity, art and culture. Mark Clements directs. To May 28. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $15-$50; goodmantheatre.org

“School of Rock”: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s adaptation of the hit movie about a wannabe rocker, kicked out of his band, who scams his way into a teaching job where he turns his students into a proper rock ‘n’ roll band. Trent Stork directs. To May 28. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $28-$79; paramountaurora.com

“The Language Archive”: Julia Cho’s comic drama about a linguist at a loss for words. To May 28. AstonRep Theatre at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa, $20; astonrep.com

“Bible Bingo”: Vicki Quade’s interactive comedy about the Catholic culture of fundraising and bingo features Mrs. Margaret O’Brien, a former nun who heads a fictitious archdiocese fundraising department. Open run. Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $35; greenhousetheater.org

Acrobats perform on a chandelier during a dress rehearsal for Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo” in this 2012 file photo. Getty Images

“Ernest Shackleton Loves Me”: Brendan Milburn, Cal Vigoda, Ryan O’Connell and Joe DiPietro’s musical comedy about a sleep-deprived single mom who is contacted across space and time by the polar explorer Ernest Shackleton. Michael Unger directs. To June 1. Porchlight Music Theatre at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $25+; porchlightmusictheatre.org

“Corteo”: A Cirque du Soleil show set in a magical world between heaven and earth where a clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere. June 1-4. NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates, $44+; cirquedusoliel.com/corteo

“Gender Play, or what you Will”: Will Wilhelm and Erin Murray’s one-person show (performed by Wilhelm) which examines Shakespeare’s works through their own queer perspectives and life experiences. Murray directs. To June 3. About Face Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, pay-what-you-can $5-$35; aboutfacetheatre.com

“London Road” at Shattered Globe Theatre. Jenn Udoni/Franco Images

“London Road”: Alecky Blythe and Adam Cork’s musical about the residents of an English town who mobilize to overcome the fear and media circus that unfolds after the murder of five sex workers in their town. Elizabeth Margolius directs. To June 3. Shattered Globe Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $45-$52; sgtheatre.org

“Grease”: Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s classic musical follows Danny and Sandy as they rediscover their summer fling romance. Paul Stancato directs. To June 4. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $54-$74; drurylanetheatre.com

The Washington Senators’ sensational new young player Joe Hardy (Andrew Alstat) is celebrated by his teammates in “Damn Yankees” at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. Liz Lauren

“Damn Yankees”: A baseball fanatic trades his soul to the devil for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in a pennant race in the classic musical comedy. James Vasquez directs. To June 4. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $54+; marriotttheatre.com

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show”: A fun stage version of the classic Eric Carle children’s picture book, along with three other Carle favorites: “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks” and “The Very Busy Spider.” To June 4. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $35.35; chicagochildrenstheatre.org

“Dandelions”: Tina Fakhrid-Deen’s drama about a recovering addict who struggles to convince his family he is a changed man. Lauren Wells-Mann directs. To June 4. MPPACT at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $30-$37; greenhousetheater.org

“Ragtime”: The Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel is a portrait of life in early 20th century America. Jerrell L. Henderson directs. To June 10. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $20-$45; metropolisarts.com

“Hatef---“: In Rehana Lew Mirza’s play, cultural identities collide when an intense literature professor and a brashly iconoclastic novelist become involved. To June 10. First Floor Theater at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$35; firstfloortheater.com

Kelvin Roston Jr. in “The Gospel of Colonus” at Court Theatre. Joe Mazza

“The Gospel at Colonus”: Lee Breuer and Bob Telson’s gospel music adaptation of the story of Oedipus as the centerpiece of an African American Pentecostal church service. Mark J.P. Hood directs. To June 11. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $37.50-$84; courttheatre.org

“Big River — The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”: Roger Miller and William Hauptman’s musical adaptation of Mark Twain’s classic about the adventures of Huck and his friend Jim. To June 11. Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport, $35-$80; mercurytheaterchicago.com

“Tango”: Joel Tan’s drama follows the fallout after an elderly waitress refuses to serve a same-sex couple and their adoptive son because of her religious beliefs. Carol Tan directs. To June 11. Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, $35; pridearts.org

Eric Amundson stars as Huck Finn and Curtis Bannister stars as Jim in “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at the Mercury Theater Chicago. Liz Lauren

“The Crucible”: Arthur Miller’s classic drama set among the Salem witch trials of 1692 as a young girl accuses a farmer’s wife of witchcraft. Charles Askenaizer directs. To June 11. Invictus Theatre, 1106 W. Thorndale, $35; invictustheatreco.com

“MotherFreakingHood”: Julie Dunlap and Sara Stotts’ musical comedy follows three moms as they sing and dance their way from pregnancy tests to empty nests. Heidi Van directs. To June 11. Mercury Theater’s Venus Cabaret, 3745 N. Southport, $65; mercurytheaterchicago.com

“Bowie in Warsaw”: Dorota Maslowska’s absurd comedy about freedom of self-expression in Soviet era Poland. Pawel Swiatek directs. To June 17. Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland, $25, 2-for-1 on Thursdays; trapdoortheatre.com

“The Whistleblower”: Itamar Moses comedy about a screenwriter who embarks on a personal mission to serve up some hard truths to his coworkers, family and friends. Jeremy Wechsler directs. To June 17. Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $18-$55; theaterwit.org

Marvin Quijada stars in “The Dream King” at Teatro Vista. Joel Maisonet

“The Dream King”: Marvin Quijada’s story of a man who, while in his dreams, falls in love with the woman of his dreams is told through clowning, physical comedy, silent film-style projections and music. Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha co-direct. To June 18. Teatro Vista at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $45; teatrovista.org

“From the Mississippi Delta”: Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland’s drama, based on her autobiography, recounts her 20-year journey from humble Mississippi beginnings to receiving her Ph.D at the University of Minnesota. Ilesa Duncan directs. To June 18. Lifeline Theatre and Pegasus Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood, $45; lifelinetheatre.com

“Aztec Human Sacrifice”: Kingsley Day and Philip LaZebnik’s musical set on the night before the beginning of the Aztec empire’s new millennium as the Chosen One to be sacrificed runs off with the emperor’s daughter. Jay Espano directs. To June 18. City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $34; citylit.org

“The October Storm”: In Joshua Allen’s drama, a woman and her granddaughter find their lives changed when a troubled war vet walks into their lives. Malkia Stampley directs. To June 25. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $40; raventheatre.com

Beth Lacke stars in Heidi Schreck’s Pulitzer Prize finalist and Broadway sensation, “What the Constitution Means to Me,” receiving its first Chicago-based production at TimeLine Theatre Company, May 10 - June 24, 2023. Joe Mazza/brave lux inc.

“What the Constitution Means to Me”: Heidi Schreck’s one-woman show traces the relationship between four generations of women while also grappling with the Constitution, a document that has shaped their lives. Helen Young directs. To July 2. TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington, $26-$62; timelinetheatre.com

“The Real Housewives of Motown”: Michelle Renee Bester’s musical journey that looks at what life was like for the wives of musical superstars of the Motown era. Bester directs. May 21-July 9. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $55; blackensembletheater.org

“A Matter of Red Herrings”: A Theater in the Dark presents Greg Garrison and Paul Sottnik’s mystery comedy which follows a pair of detectives hunting down a priceless artifact. Corey Bradberry directs. Streams beginning May 21, $12.99; atheaterinthedark.com

“Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon”: Matthew C. Yee’s new musical, featuring country and folk songs, about two first generation Asian American renegades in love and on the run. Directed by Amanda Dehnert. May 24-June 2. Lookingglass Theatre, 821 N. Michigan, $35+; lookingglasstheatre.org

“Shaw vs. Tunney” Douglas Post’s drama about the unlikely relationship between Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw and world heavyweight boxing champion Gene Tunney. Nick Sandys directs. May 25-July 8. Grippo Stage Company at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $38, $40; theaterwit.org

“The Second City 111th Revue”: The newest improv show features Andy Bolduc, Kiley Fitzgerald, Claire McFadden, Evan Mills, Julia Morales, and Jordan Stafford. June 1-open run, $39+; secondcity.com

“Pippin”: Roger O. Hirson and Stephen Schwartz’s coming-of-age musical about a young man searching for what he wants in life. June 1-25. Music Theater Works at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $39-$106; musictheaterworks.com

“Agnes of God”: John Pielmeier’s drama explores the crossroads of Catholic faith and modern psychiatry as a doctor unravels a web of lies after a dead infant is found at a convent. Greg Kolack directs. June 1-July 9. Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr, $15-$40; redtwisttheatre.org

“The Memory Place”: A collaborative work, amplifying Pivot Art’s multidisciplinary approach and site-specific aesthetic, that focuses on dynamic, untold stories of cultures, individuals and groups that have been erased, excluded from history books, or hidden from prevalent narratives. June 1-11. The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, $35; pivotarts.org

“Gypsy”: Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical about an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughter’s success. June 2-18. BrightSide Theatre, Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 W. Ellsworth, Naperville, $33; brightsidetheatre.com

“Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical”: B. Jeffrey Madoff’s new musical about the trailblazing performer’s life and legacy is based on interviews with Price. Sheldon Epps directs. June 2-Sept. 3. Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan, $45+; personalitymusical.com

“Inicios — Chicago Latine Playwrights Festival”: Chicago Latino Theater Alliance presents staged readings of three new works. June 2-4. Aguijon Theater, 2707 N. Laramie; Teatro Tariakuri, 3117 W. 63rd; Urban Theater, 2620 W. Division, Free; clata.org

“West Side Story”: Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical, inspired by “Romeo and Juliet,” sets the story of young love in New York City. June 3-25. Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker, $30+; lyricopera.org

“Chicago Puppet Lab Showcase”: Ten local artists present new puppet theater work created while in residence at the Chicago Puppet Festival’s developmental lab. June 3-11. Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $20; chicagopuppetfest.org

Mandala Makers Festival: Mandala South Asian Performing Arts connects audiences and students with the vibrancy, flavors, and colors of the performing arts traditions of South Asia. June 4-11. In the Devon Avenue community, Free; mandalaarts.org

“Passing Strange”: Stew and Heidi Rodewald’s musical about a young bohemian who charts a journey towards personal and artistic authenticity. June 9-July 30. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, 721 Howard, Evanston, $40-$85; theo-u.com

“Lane Call”: Len Foote and Scott OKen’s comedy, set at a health and beauty store, where the employees just might have to figure out their future. OKen directs. June 9-July 22. Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard, $25; thefactorytheater.com

“Obama-ology”: Aurin Squire’s play about an African American college grad who takes a job with the 2008 Obama campaign and finds himself on the troubled streets of Cleveland where he knocks on doors, fends off cops and questions his own racial and sexual identity. Bria Walker directs. June 10-25. Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston, $30; fjtheatre.com

“The Who’s Tommy”: Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, both Tony Award winners, find powerful resonance for today in a reinvention of the musical inspired by The Who’s 1969 rock album. McAnuff directs. June 13-July 23. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $30+; goodmantheatre.org

“Being Seen”: Richard Gustin’s comedy about an actor who answers an audition notice and finds herself navigating the director’s outlandish creative process. Gustin directs. June 14-July 2. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $35; thedentheatre.com

“Another Marriage”: Kate Arrington’s world premiere romantic comedy is about an ever-evolving relationship that may never be quite finished. Terry Kinney directs. June 15-July 23. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$86; steppenwolf.org

“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”: A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. June 15-July 23. Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark, $25; otherworldtheatre.org

“Pretty Shahid”: Omer Abbas Salem’s romantic comedy uses classic film tropes to tell the story of an Iraqi family attempting to assimilate and live in America. Sophiyaa Nayer directs. June 16-July 23. Jackalope Theatre at Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N. Broadway, $37.50; jackalopetheatre.org

“Fighting Words 2023”: Babes With Blades’ script development series features three scripts: Jillian Leff’s “The Gatekeepers,” Desi Moreno-Penson’s “Sin Agua” and Rachel Lynett’s “Rich B*tch.” June 17-24. The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa, Free; babeswithblades.org

“Hadestown”: Anais Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning musical follows two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Rachel Chavkin directs. June 20-25. CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, $47.50 - $135; broadwayinchicago.com

“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story”: Alan Jones’ musical celebration of the life and legacy of the iconic singer includes all the hits. Amber Mak directs. June 21-Aug. 13. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $54+; marriotttheatre.com

“The 39 Steps”: Patrick Barlow’s adaptation of John Buchan’s novel is a fast-paced whodunit filled with nonstop laughs and more than 150 characters played by four actors. June 21-Aug. 13. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $54-$74; drurylanetheatre.com

“A Distinct Society”: Kareem Fahmy’s drama about a group of people finding each other across borders who must choose between breaking the law and saving themselves. Fahmy directs. June 22-July 23. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$90; writerstheatre.org

“The SpongeBob Musical“: Kyle Jarrow and Tina Landau’s musical, based on the animated series, about SpongeBob and friends as they come together to save their undersea world from an erupting volcano. JD Caudill directs. June 22-Aug. 20. Kokandy Productions at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $15-$50; kokandyproductions.com

“Marie and Rosetta”: George Brent’s play with music follows Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the “godmother of rock ‘n’ roll,” as she prepares for a tour and rehearses with a young protégé. Bethany Thomas stars; E. Faye Butler directs. July 6-Aug 6. Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $30-$89; northlight.org

“Cymbeline”: Shakespeare’s play has true love, adventure, disguised identities, an evil stepmother queen and a potion that mimics death. Beth Wolf directs. July 7-Aug. 13. Various city parks, Free; midsommerflight.com

“Elements of Style”: Trent Lunsford, Mary Kate Ashe, Joanna Jamerson and Connor Shioshita Pickett’s new musical examines themes of language and identity in Strunk and White’s classic grammar guide. July 10-Aug. 19. The Neo-Futurists, 5153 N. Ashland, $25; neofuturists.org

“No Man’s Land”: Harold Pinter’s drama in which the wealthy, aging Hirst hosts his new friend Spooner for an evening of drinks until two sinister younger men arrive and interrupt the bacchanal. Les Waters directs. July 13-Aug. 20. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$98; steppenwolf.org

“Xanadu”: The musical comedy is a celebration of ‘80s kitsch as a mythological muse descends from Mt. Olympus on a quest to inspire a struggling artist. July 13-Aug. 19. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $20-$45; metropolisarts.com

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”: The stage adaptation of the Disney film is filled with lovable characters and enchanting settings. Amber Mak directs. July 13-Aug. 20. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $26, $42; chicagoshakes.com

“We Are in a Play”: Based on Mo Williams’ children’s books, Elephant and Piggie take to the stage for a fun adventure when three singing squirrels (The Squirrelles) invite them to a party. July 14-Aug. 13. Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $15.75; marriotttheatre.com

“Rock of Ages”: Chris D’Arienzo and Ethan Popp’s musical, about an aspiring rock star and his girlfriend in 1980s Hollywood, is set to the music of Styx, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi and more. July 14-Sept. 17. Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport, $35-$80; mercurytheaterchicago.com

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: The outdoor staging of Shakespeare’s comedy revolves around the fallout after Puck the fairy makes two men fall in love with the same woman. July 15-Aug. 19. Oak Park Festival Theatre in Austin Gardens, 167 Forest, Oak Park, $38; oakparkfestival.com

“Snow White” Citadel Theatre presents an original musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale. July 21-30. Performed outdoors at Openlands, 350 N. Waukegan, Lake Forest, ticket price TBA; citadeltheatre.org

“Next to Normal”: Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt’s musical about a suburban mom who suffers from bipolar disease, and how far two parents will go to keep their family’s world intact. July 26-Sept. 3. Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena, Aurora, $40-$55; paramountaurora.com

“Port of Entry”: A piece that explores the different cultures and backgrounds that make Albany Park unique is performed by an all-teen ensemble. July 26-Aug. 12. Albany Park Theater Project and Third Rail Productions, 3547 Montrose, Free-$70; portofentrychicago.com

Miles Frost as Michael Jackson with the Broadway company of “MJ” the musical. Matthew Murphy

“MJ”: The Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by playwright Lynn Nottage and director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. Aug. 1-Sept. 2. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, ticket price TBA; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Light”: Loy Webb’s drama about an engaged couple who find their happiness upended when groundbreaking accusations from the past resurface. Tim Rhoze directs. Aug. 5-20. Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston, $30; fjtheatre.com

Richard Thomas in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Julieta Cervantes

“To Kill a Mockingbird”: Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence. Richard Thomas stars; Bartlett Sher directs. Aug. 8-13. CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, $35-$114, broadwayinchicago.com

“The Producers”: Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan’s musical about putting on the worst musical ever. Aug. 10-20. Music Theater Works at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $39-$106; musictheaterworks.com

“The Light Summer Tour”: Collaboraction’s youth ensemble of actors, singers, poets, dancers, and musicians tour the city parks presenting original works that inspire social change. 5 p.m. Aug. 17. LaFollette Park, 1333 N. Laramie Ave.; 5 p.m. Aug. 18. Loyola Park, 1230 W. Greenleaf Ave. and 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St. Free; collaboraction.org

“Chaka Khan — Chaka Khan”: A musical tribute to the five-decade career of the legendary funk, soul and R&B singer. Aug. 19-Oct. 1. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $55; blackensembletheater.org

Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert: Features performances of music from upcoming musicals including “Boop! The Musical,” “A Wonderful World,” “Hamilton” and “MJ.” 6:15 p.m. Aug. 20. Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph, Free; millenniumpark.org

“Gypsy”: Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical about a stage mother fighting for her daughter’s success while secretly yearning for her own. Amanda Dehnert directs. Aug. 23-Oct. 15. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $54+; marriotttheatre.com

“Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash”: A celebration of the iconic country singer’s story is told through his music. Aug. 30-Oct. 22. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $54-$74; drurylanetheatre.com

“Little Shop of Horrors”: A meek flower shop worker discovers a strange plant — one that feeds on blood — and becomes caught up in a wild scheme while also trying to save the love of his life from her evil dentist boyfriend. Aug. 30-Oct. 15. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $28-$79; paramountaurora.com