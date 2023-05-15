The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Solar panel company allegedly swindled Chicago homeowners, lawsuit claims

Customers were paying an average of $13,000 in down payments to Sun Badger Solar through all of 2022, but the company had stopped fulfilling new orders earlier that year after running low on cash, according to the suit.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Solar panel company allegedly swindled Chicago homeowners, lawsuit claims
When Sun Badger Solar went out of business in March this year, it is alleged to have left customers in the Midwest unable to get refunds, according to a lawsuit filed this week by the city of Chicago.

When Sun Badger Solar went out of business in March this year, it is alleged to have left customers in the Midwest unable to get refunds, according to a lawsuit filed this week by the city of Chicago.

Sun-Times files

A now-shuttered suburban solar panel installation company swindled dozens of Chicagoans by promising quick installations that it knew would likely never be completed, according to a lawsuit filed this week by the city of Chicago.

Customers were paying an average of $13,000 in down payments to Sun Badger Solar through all of 2022, but the company had stopped fulfilling new orders earlier that year after running low on cash, according to the suit.

The Arlington Heights-based company “robbed Peter to pay Paul” to keep the business afloat without doing work on the contracts, the lawsuit claims.

When Sun Badger Solar went out of business in March this year, it left customers in the Midwest unable to get refunds.

More than 500 people have joined a private Facebook group “Sun Badger Solar bad reviews,” where people from Illinois and at least four other states have asked advice on retrieving down payments from their banks or credit card companies.

One alleged victim from Chicago paid a $15,446 deposit in April 2022 to Sun Badger, which told them the solar panels would be installed within three to four months, the lawsuit states.

But the company came back months later claiming it ran into a delay getting a permit from the city, claiming the city had changed its permit requirements, the suit states.

The company allegedly could not offer a new timeline. But the city said it never received permit applications related to that alleged victim and that it hasn’t changed its permitting process in a decade.

The customer still hasn’t received a refund, according to the suit.

A representative for the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sun Badger Solar was sued last month by the Minnesota attorney general’s office for similar alleged misconduct. In Wisconsin, the Dane County sheriff’s office last month said it had opened an investigation into the company for unfulfilled contracts. And the Wisconsin Department of Revenue has filed a tax warrant against Sun Badger.

Read the lawsuit:

Next Up In News
No ‘slam-dunk’ in potential precedent-setting case against Highland Park shooting suspect’s father, experts say
Program is ‘one stop shop’ for navigating life after prison
ComEd parent Exelon is paying legal bills for two executives convicted of bribery
Meet the mayor: Hundreds line up to shake hands with Johnson, who vows ‘the fifth floor belongs to the people’
Useni Eugene Perkins, a social worker and author who uplifted the Black community in word and deed, dead at 90
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
The Latest
Robert E. Crimo Jr., center, father of Robert Crimo III, listens as he sits with his attorney George Gomez, left, during an appearance before Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake County, Ill., Courthouse Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo Jr., faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct for signing the application for his son’s firearm owners ID card in December of 2019.
Highland Park parade shooting
No ‘slam-dunk’ in potential precedent-setting case against Highland Park shooting suspect’s father, experts say
The success or failure of the case against Robert Crimo Jr. will tell other prosecutors about the court’s appetite for holding parents responsible for the acts of their children.
By David Struett
 
Screen_Shot_2023_05_15_at_6.52.32_PM.png
White Sox
Metrics bear out what we’re seeing in White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.’s offensive numbers
Hitting .275/.335/.562 with 11 home runs, Robert ranks 29th among major-league qualifiers with a .377 weighted on-base average.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Oscar Cayetano, a 23-year-old father of three who was released from prison at the beginning of this year and has had help getting back on his feet through the Supportive Reentry Network Collaborative, stands in Garfield Park on the West Side.
Chicago
Program is ‘one stop shop’ for navigating life after prison
The Supportive Reentry Network Collaborative connects returning citizens to whatever they need, from completing parole mandates to finding health care and a job. Leaders say they’ve had a successful first year, but need to grow.
By Michael Loria
 
Students in this June 1, 2022 photo stage a peace march around the Lawndale neighborhood, near where five people were wounded in a mass shooting. Dealing with trauma related to gun violence truly ‘takes a village,’ the head of North Lawndale College Prep writes.
Other Views
An alarming number of Chicago youth witness gun violence. Schools need support to help them heal.
The average age at which Black and Latino Chicagoans witness a shooting is 14, a new study found. Schools know it takes collective effort to deal with that trauma, the CEO of North Lawndale College Prep writes.
By Jemia Cunningham-Elder
 
Illinois_Madigan_Chief_of_Staff.jpg
ComEd bribery trial
ComEd parent Exelon is paying legal bills for two executives convicted of bribery
The company will not say how much it has paid to attorneys representing ex-CEO Anne Pramaggiore and VP John Hooker, but a rep says ratepayer funds are not used.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 