The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
Nation/World News Metro/State

Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper’s largest disruption in decades

Executives say ‘anomalous activity’ on a computer system disrupted operations of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News. Staffers are barred from the office until Tuesday.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper’s largest disruption in decades
Philadelphia_Inquirer_Cyberattack.jpg

The Philadelphia Inquirer experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack on Sunday.

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Inquirer says a weekend cyberattack caused the biggest disruption to its operations in 27 years and prevented it from publishing its Sunday print edition.

The attack was detected Saturday morning when employees found that the paper’s content-management system wasn’t working, the Inquirer reported on its website.

The paper “discovered anomalous activity on select computer systems and immediately took those systems off-line,” Inquirer Publisher Lisa Hughes said.

The cyberattack caused the largest disruption to the publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization — the company publishes The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Philadelphia Daily News — since a blizzard in January 1996, the company reported.

Weekend editor Diane Mastrull said Monday that the newspaper had been dealing with an “extraordinarily busy weekend,” with three nights of Taylor Swift concerts, the Philadelphia 76ers playing a playoffs game 7 and mayoral candidates making their final pitches to voters.

“I’m amazed to say we got all of that coverage on our website in our electronic edition on Sunday and then in the papers today,” Mastrull said. She called that an extraordinary feat by systems personnel and one that required patience from reporters and editors using workarounds to write and edit stories — as well as being in “the awkward position” of having to report on the paper itself.

On Sunday, subscribers were sent the early “bulldog” edition of the paper that didn’t include stories written Saturday, Mastrull said. On Monday, however, subscribers got “the full Monday paper on their doorstep,” she said.

Mastrull added that workers assume that will be the case Wednesday morning, “when people will be looking for election results.” Classified advertisements, including death notices, will not appear until Wednesday, officials said.

“We asked questions and did not get many answers, and that has frustrated the staff, but I understand it’s a very complex situation,” said Mastrull, who is also president of the newspaper’s guild. She added that employees and subscribers remain concerned about whether their personal data may have been compromised.

Employees have been barred from working in the newspaper offices at least through Tuesday, with the company saying that was necessary “because access to company internet servers has been disrupted,” Mastrull said. Hughes said the company was looking into co-working arrangements for Tuesday.

Mastrull serves as president of the NewsGuild of Greater Philadelphia, which represents workers at The Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News, as well as some suburban papers. She said that when ongoing contract talks resume, guild officials want to ensure that the contract “reflects what the company needs to do to protect us against cyberattacks and other things we have to worry about in this new age.”

An investigation is ongoing into the extent and specific targets of the attack, and the company has contacted the FBI, Hughes said. The FBI in Philadelphia declined to comment in response to questions from Inquirer journalists, the newspaper reported.

Next Up In News
South Elgin girl who was abducted in 2017 is found in safe in North Carolina
History, humility, hope — and a few hugs — mark swearing in of younger, more diverse City Council: ‘We need a fresh start’
Inauguration Day: Prayers, promises and a party
Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead inside home on Lower West Side
Read or listen to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s full inauguration speech
No ‘slam-dunk’ in potential precedent-setting case against Highland Park shooting suspect’s father, experts say
The Latest
AR_230519519.jpg
Crime
South Elgin girl who was abducted in 2017 is found in safe in North Carolina
Kayla Unbehaun, now 15, was found safe in North Carolina. her mother, Heather E. Unbehaun, formerly of Wheaton, has been arrested and is being held on $250,000 bail.
By Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
 
Members of the Chicago City Council are sworn in during the city’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena on Monday.
City Hall
History, humility, hope — and a few hugs — mark swearing in of younger, more diverse City Council: ‘We need a fresh start’
New members said they were moved by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inaugural address and caught up in the excitement of taking the oath of office. “It’s a new day in the city of Chicago,” said freshman Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th).
By Mitchell Armentrout and Allison Novelo
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson with his wife, Stacie Johnson, two sons, Owen and Ethan, and daughter, Braedyn, after making his inaugural address Monday, May 15, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena.
City Hall
Inauguration Day: Prayers, promises and a party
Many who attended the swearing-in ceremony said they were excited for Brandon Johnson to take office because they felt he would bring positive change to Chicago.
By Catherine Odom and Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_91364754.jpg
It’s good news that city will have to clean up its act on putting polluters in minority neighborhoods
A long-time activist called the new agreement between the feds and the city “a new roadmap to fight back against environmental racism.” The city must develop an action plan by Sept. 1.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Bears
Former Bears center Sam Mustipher signs with hometown Ravens
Mustipher started 40 games and appeared in three more for the Bears over the past three seasons.
By Patrick Finley
 