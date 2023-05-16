The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Weather News Chicago

Temperatures forecast to drop 20 degrees in minutes as ‘pneumonia front’ hits Chicago region

After sunny, 80-degree weather Tuesday, the National Weather Service expects temperatures across northeast Illinois to quickly drop into the 50s in the evening.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Temperatures forecast to drop 20 degrees in minutes as 'pneumonia front' hits Chicago region
The Chicago skyline.

A ‘pneumonia front’ happens when temperatures drop significantly in a short period of time. According to AccuWeather, the weather event is common to parts of the Midwest, including Chicago and Milwaukee.

Colin Boyle/Sun-Times file photo

Chicagoans enjoyed a welcome glimpse of summer Tuesday but could be met with a swing into spring by Tuesday night as a “pneumonia front” is forecast across the region.

The National Weather service predicts the 80-degree temperature at 5 p.m. could drop to 59 degrees by 7 p.m.

Temperatures in suburban Waukegan dropped 15 degrees in 10 minutes, according to the NWS, and the front was moving toward Evanston and Chicago around 5:15 p.m.

The “pneumonia front” is a rare weather event exclusive to a specific part of the Midwest, including Chicago and Milwaukee, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures could drop to 49 degrees overnight and are expected to climb slowly Wednesday morning, though Wednesday’s high is expected to be 58 degrees, according to the NWS.

