Temperatures forecast to drop 20 degrees in minutes as ‘pneumonia front’ hits Chicago region

Chicagoans enjoyed a welcome glimpse of summer Tuesday but could be met with a swing into spring by Tuesday night as a “pneumonia front” is forecast across the region.

The National Weather service predicts the 80-degree temperature at 5 p.m. could drop to 59 degrees by 7 p.m.

Temperatures in suburban Waukegan dropped 15 degrees in 10 minutes, according to the NWS, and the front was moving toward Evanston and Chicago around 5:15 p.m.

The temperature at Waukegan has dropped 15° in the past 10 minutes (and is still falling!) It will reach Evanston in approximately 45 minutes. #ILwx https://t.co/r5hRgyUuYc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 16, 2023

The “pneumonia front” is a rare weather event exclusive to a specific part of the Midwest, including Chicago and Milwaukee, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures could drop to 49 degrees overnight and are expected to climb slowly Wednesday morning, though Wednesday’s high is expected to be 58 degrees, according to the NWS.

