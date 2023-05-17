Comedy guide 2023: Chicago’s a barrel of laughs this summer

Comedy takes no break for summer, when some of entertainment’s funniest people bring their new material to Chicago. Here are some highlights:
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler. 7 p.m. May 21. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, Sold out; ticketmaster.com
Steve Martin & Martin Short. 8 p.m. June 2, 7 p.m. June 4. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $503+; ticketmaster.com
Hari Kondabolu. 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. June 2-3. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$45; thedentheatre.com
Chris Redd. 7:15 p.m. June 8, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. June 9-10. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$38; thedentheatre.com
Tim Dillon. 7:30 p.m. June 9. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $35; ticketmaster.com
George Lopez. 7 p.m. June 10. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39; ticketmaster.com
Kevin Hart. 8 p.m. June 10. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Ind., $169.50+; ticketmaster.com
Giggly Squad. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 10, 7:30 p.m. June 11. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $35-$45; jamusa.com.
Kevin James. 8 p.m. June 10. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Ind., $99+; ticketmaster.com
Modi. 8 p.m. June 15. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, Sold out; northshorecenter.org
Moshe Kasher. 7:15 p.m. June 16-17. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$40; thedentheatre.com
Sarah Sherman. 7, 9:30 p.m. June 22. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $25-$35. ticketweb.com.
Rachel Bloom. 8 p.m. June 23-24. Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $45; jamusa.com.
Colin Jost. 8 p.m. June 24-25. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39; ticketmaster.com.
Ivan Fematt, Adrian Marcelo. 9 p.m. June 29. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $43.50-$73.50; northshorecenter.org
Eddie Griffin. 8 p.m. June 30. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet. $34-$59; rialtosquare.com.
Gina Yashere, 7:30 p.m. July 8. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $25. ticketweb.com.
Trey Kennedy. 7 p.m. July 13. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet, $45-$95; rialtosquare.com.
James Austin Johnson. 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. July 14-15. . The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$40; thedentheatre.com
Jay Chandrashekar, 7 p.m. July 21. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $30-$60. ticketweb.com.
Karlous Miller. 8 p.m. July 21. Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine, $39.50-$79.50; jamusa.com.
Rory Scovel, 7 and 10 p.m. July 22. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $29.50. ticketweb.com
Deon Cole. 8 p.m. July 29. Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Ind., $59.50+; ticketmaster.com
Andrew Dice Clay. 9 p.m. Aug. 5. Arcada Theatre, 105 W. Main, St. Charles, $59+; arcadalive.com
Alington Mitra. 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$38; thedentheatre.com
Tim Allen. 4 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $59-$118; geneseetheatre.com