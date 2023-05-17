Dining Out? Smoque Steak opening, Chef Fabio Viviani and Bar Siena, a Memorial Day Brunch and more

Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani event at Bar Siena

Bar Siena Old Orchard, 4999 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie, gets an assist from “Top Chef” Fabio Viviani for the launch of its Italian-inspired happy hour during “Five O’Clock with Fabio,” 4-7 p.m. June 1; $35. Visit exploretock.com

Claudia Restaurant Cocktail Tasting

Claudia Restaurant, 1952 N. Damen Ave., partners with Matchbook Distilling and Cream Wine & Spirits for a four-course tasting event 5:30 p.m. June 1. Beverage director Terence Shapcott guides guests through four cocktail samples that incorporates food items from Claudia’s menu; $65. Guests can pair the cocktails with a four-course dinner; $90. Visit exploretock.com

Chocolate Sanctuary limited-time dinner special

Chocolate Sanctuary, 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, is featuring the Pork Chop Stack (two 7-oz. pork chops stacked atop a potato croquet topped with sweet corn, sauteed oyster mushrooms and fried onions; $30. Visit opentable.com

Freddy’s fundraising event

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 7402 W. 159th St., Orland Park, hosts a fundraising event in support of Trinity Lutheran School, 4-8 p.m. May 25. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will be donated to the school. Visit freddys.com

Gioia Restaurant gets in the spirit of National Wine Day

Gioia Restaurant, 1133 W. Randolph St., spotlights its Italian wine collection while educating guests on the regions from which they hail during mini sessions throughout the day May 25. Visit Resy.com.

Loire Valley Wine Dinner at Bistronomic

Bistronomic, 840 N. Wabash Ave., hosts a four-course Loire Valley Wine dinner May 22, $130. The main course is roasted rack of lamb in coffee and black pepper with spring piperade, oven-dried tomatoes and niçoise olives, in a Cabernet reduction, paired with 2020 Chinon. Visit bistronomic.net.

Smoque Steak opening

Smoque Steak opens May 18. Chris Peters

Smoque Steak, 3310 N. Elston Ave., opens May 18. Dining is by reservation only. The restaurant features a butcher and market section that features food items such as smoked meats, chilled sides as well as wines and cooking accessories. Walk-in market patrons welcome. Visit smoquesteak.com.

Violi Restaurant Memorial Day Brunch

Violi, 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, serves up a Memorial Day brunch featuring fresh seafood, sustainable protein and locally sourced vegetables, available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29. Visit tavernavioli.com.

