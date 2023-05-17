All lanes of Eisenhower closed about hour near Central after reported shooting — second there in two days
On Tuesday morning, a person was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting along the same stretch of the Eisenhower.
All lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near Cicero Avenue were closed for about an hour Wednesday morning as the Illinois State Police investigated a shooting — the second in two days on that stretch of expressway.
The shooting happened about 5:15 a.m. near the Cicero Avenue ramp, according to state police. A man was taken to a hospital with injuries not life-threatening.
All traffic was diverted off the expressway at Central Avenue while the lanes were closed. They were reopened around 6 a.m.
On Tuesday morning, a person was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting near the same area of the Eisenhower, police said.
How a Chicago-area journalist helped prove an unassuming wristwatch once belonged to China’s last emperor
The Latest
The application process for those interested in serving the rest of Brandon Johnson’s term on the county board was announced Wednesday. Those already vying for the spot include three members of the Leaders Network, a West Side faith-based group.
The term “macros” refers to carbohydrates, protein and fat — the three main types of macronutrients.
Mario Martinez, 56, who still owns the restaurant, survived being shot several times by his older brother, Marciano Martinez, 63, and underwent emergency surgery Tuesday afternoon.
Reader has been enjoying the entree for years.
Minooka’s Hunter Petrovic takes a different path to being an All-American bass angler.