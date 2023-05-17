All lanes of Eisenhower closed about hour near Central after reported shooting — second there in two days

All lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near Cicero Avenue were closed for about an hour Wednesday morning as the Illinois State Police investigated a shooting — the second in two days on that stretch of expressway.

The shooting happened about 5:15 a.m. near the Cicero Avenue ramp, according to state police. A man was taken to a hospital with injuries not life-threatening.

All traffic was diverted off the expressway at Central Avenue while the lanes were closed. They were reopened around 6 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, a person was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting near the same area of the Eisenhower, police said.