4 teens killed in crash in Wheeling, 3 other people injured

Four teenagers were killed and three other people were injured in a crash in Wheeling Tuesday night.

The accident involved three cars and happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads, police said.

The four teens killed were traveling in the same car, police said, and were between the ages of 16 and 18. Their names have not been released.

Three other people were transported to hospitals, police said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

“Speed and a disregarded traffic signal seem to be the primary factors involved at this time,” police said in a statement.

No other details were released.

