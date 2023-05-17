4 teens killed in crash in Wheeling, 3 other people injured
The accident happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads, police said. The four teens killed were between the ages of 16 and 18.
Four teenagers were killed and three other people were injured in a crash in Wheeling Tuesday night.
The accident involved three cars and happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads, police said.
The four teens killed were traveling in the same car, police said, and were between the ages of 16 and 18. Their names have not been released.
Three other people were transported to hospitals, police said. Their conditions were not immediately available.
“Speed and a disregarded traffic signal seem to be the primary factors involved at this time,” police said in a statement.
No other details were released.
All lanes of Eisenhower closed about hour near Central after reported shooting — second there in two days
How a Chicago-area journalist helped prove an unassuming wristwatch once belonged to China’s last emperor
The Latest
The application process for those interested in serving the rest of Brandon Johnson’s term on the county board was announced Wednesday. Those already vying for the spot include three members of the Leaders Network, a West Side faith-based group.
All lanes of Eisenhower closed about hour near Central after reported shooting — second there in two days
On Tuesday morning, a person was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting along the same stretch of the Eisenhower.
The term “macros” refers to carbohydrates, protein and fat — the three main types of macronutrients.
Mario Martinez, 56, who still owns the restaurant, survived being shot several times by his older brother, Marciano Martinez, 63, and underwent emergency surgery Tuesday afternoon.
Reader has been enjoying the entree for years.