Another Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills a bird

OAKLAND, Calif. — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.

Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer. While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, apparently killing the animal.

Zac Gallen has joined Randy Johnson in the exclusive club of...



...hitting a bird with a pitch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7E8SuITbbh — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 17, 2023

The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona. Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.

Not widely known, but the Giants batter was Calvin Murray. He played five seasons in the MLB. You may know his nephew: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The speed of Johnson’s pitch was never determined because the ball needs to reach home plate in order to be measured. Since the bird was hit before the catcher got the ball, there was never a confirmed speed.

Gallen’s incident happened one day before the anniversary of Johnson pitching a perfect game for Arizona against the Atlanta Braves in 2004.

Contributing: USA Today Sports