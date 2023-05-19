Summer concerts are back and booming in the Chicago area

You couldn’t miss live music in Chicago if you tried! The area has something for every music lover — pop, rock, the blues, house music, cover bands. You name it, you can hear it at a concert this summer.

Although it’s nearly impossible to catch them all, here are some highlights for the live tunes you might want to catch as the weather gets warmer:

Live music is available throughout the summer (for free!) at the Live on the Lake! series on Navy Pier, May 27-Sept. 4. Photo courtesy of Navy Pier.

All Summer Long

Wave Wall Wax with a selection of Chicago house and dance music DJs. Every Saturday from 5-7 p.m. May 27-Sept. 2. Wave Wall Performance Platform, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org

Live on the Lake! May 27-Sept. 4. Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org

Skyline Sessions, Thursdays, Fridays from 5-9 p.m., June 1-Sept. 1. Wave Wall Performance Platform, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org

Grant Park Music Festival with the Grant Park Orchestra and more. June 14-Aug. 19. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free, $26+ for reserved seats; grantparkmusicfestival.com

Millennium Park Summer Music Series with Stephen Marley, Kurt Vile and the Violators, PJ Morton and more. Mondays, Thursdays from 6:30-9 p.m. June 22-Aug. 21. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

John Legend will perform at the Ravinia Pavilion on Aug. 13 and 14. Willy Sanjuan/AP

May

Ella Mai with thuy. May 23-24. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $112-$140; houseofblues.com

Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton. May 24. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $99.50; saltshedchicago.com

Rico Nasty. May 24. The Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Rd. $30; thepatiotheater.com

Uniting Voices Chicago (formerly the Chicago Children’s Choir) presents “Paint the Town Red.” May 25. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Suggested donation; unitingvoiceschicago.org

Muti, Herbert & Pines of Rome with Riccardo Muti, David Herbert and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. May 25-27. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $65-$399; cso.org

Billy Porter. May 26. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $63-$432; chicagotheatre.com

Blues & Brews Festival with Joanna Connor, Duke Tumatoe & the Power Trio and Matt Shukin & The Ramblers. May 27. The Forge Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main Street, Lemont. $5-$10; forgeparks.com

Janet Jackson with Ludacris. May 27. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $36.95-$2,550; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

Seal with The Buggles. May 27. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $49.50-$625; chicagotheatre.com

Sueños Festival with Wisin Y Yandel, Feid, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam and more. May 27-28. Grant Park, entrance at Columbus Dr. and Balbo Dr. near Buckingham Fountain. $299-$1,499; suenosmusicfestival.com

Ben Folds & the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. May 30. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $199-$399; cso.org

Thanks for the Memories: A USO Tribute. May 30. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com

Baby Rose and Q. May 31. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$27; lh-st.com

Stevie Nicks is coming to the United Center on June 23. Sun-Times file

June

Ava Max. June 1. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $133-$300; houseofblues.com

An Evening with Branford Marsalis. June 2. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $39-$299; cso.org

Ángela Aguilar. June 2. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $49-$439; auditoriumtheatre.org

Burning Red, a live band tribute to Taylor Swift. June 3. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $22-$29; lh-st.com

Chicago Gospel Music Festival with Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark Sheard and more. June 3. Millennium Park, enter at Michigan Ave. and Washington St. or Michigan Ave. and Madison St. Free. chicagogospelmusicfestival.us

Ab-Soul. June 5. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$100; lh-st.com

Chicago Blues Festival with Los Lobos, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Blind Boys of Alabama and more. June 8–11. Millennium Park, enter at Michigan Ave. and Washington St. or Michigan Ave. and Madison St. Free. chicagobluesfestival.us

Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno. June 9. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $42.50; saltshedchicago.com

Dead & Company. June 9-10. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $91.50+; mlb.com/cubs

Chi-Soul Fest. June 10-11. Navy Pier Beer Garden, Wave Wall Performance Platform and the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org

Grandson & K.Flay. June 10-11. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $32-$132; houseofblues.com

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. June 11-13. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $45-$95; saltshedchicago.com

Flwr Chyld with Grim Lynn, Thrice Groove & Friends. June 12. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com

Michael Feinstein & Jean-Yves Thibaudet. June 14. The Martin Theatre, 181 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park. $29-$95; ravinia.org

David Kushner. June 15. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$79; lh-st.com

Muti, Pokorny & Schubert 9, with Riccardo Muti, Gene Pokorny and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. June 15-17. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$399; cso.org

The Revivalists. June 16. The Forge Adventure Park & Ziplines, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Free. forgeparks.com

Blues on the Fox Festival with The Ruthie Foster Band, Jimmie Vaughan, Joey J. Saye, Mud Morganfield, Kenny Neal and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. June 16-17. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $15-$35; paramountaurora.com

Winnetka Music Festival with The Wallflowers and Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Dip, Neal Francis, Madison Cunningham, Hailey Whitters and more. June 16-17. 610 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. $45-$395.00; winnetkamusicfestival.com

Ms. Lauryn Hill, June 17. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $57-$160; ravinia.org

Soulbliss: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin June 17. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com

Summer Salt with The Rare Occasions and Addison Grace. June 17. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $27.50-$33; metrochicago.com

Hyde Park Summer Fest with Lil’ Kim, 2 Chainz, Clipse, Tobe Nwigwe and more. June 17-18. Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance North. $99-$399; hydeparksummerfest.com

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band. June 18. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $45.50-$448.50; chicagotheatre.com. June 23. Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria. $55-$295; peoriaciviccenter.com

Dagger Pride with Leezy and Reno Cruz, Otnes and Manasseh, Psalm One and Joshua Virtue and more. June 20-24. Golden Dagger, 2447 N. Halsted St. $12-$15 per show; goldendagger.com

Fall Out Boy with Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is... and Royal & the Serpent. June 21. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $49-$210; mlb.com/cubs

Wallice. June 21. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$23; lh-st.com

Tribute to Ramsey Lewis: A Gentleman of Jazz with surprise special guests. June 22. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov.

Summerfest with Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, James Taylor & His All Star Band, Dave Matthews Band, Odesza, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons and more. June 22-24, June 29-July 1, July 6-8. American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 100 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. $26+; summerfest.com

Stevie Nicks. June 23. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $95.50-$689; unitedcenter.com

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue & Sean Kingston. June 23. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$375; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

Pride in the Park with Zedd, Years & Years, Zara Larsson and more. June 23-24. Butler Field, Grant Park, 377 E. Monroe St. $45-$190; prideparkchi.com

Muti Conducts Beethoven Missa solemnis with Riccardo Muti, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Chorus and more. June 23-25. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $175-$399; cso.org

Re:SET Chicago with Steve Lacy, boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and more. June 23-25. ​​Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave. $129.50-$650; chicago.resetconcertseries.com

Summer Smash Festival with Kid Cudi, Future, Playboi Carti and more. June 23-25. SeatGeak Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $275-$1,199; thesummersmash.com

Beach Boys Tribute: Pet Sounds Live + Hits. June 24. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com

Charlie Puth. June 24. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $46-$110; ravinia.org

Pride Anthems Concert. June 24. McAninch Arts Center, Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn. Free; atthemac.org

Miche Fest with Prince Royce, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz, Alex Lora y El Tri and more. June 24-25. Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St. $89-$299; michefest.live

Always Olivia: A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John. June 25. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com

Matt Heckler. June 26. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com

The Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra. June 26. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov.

Concert for Chicago with Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. June 27. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Michigan St. and Randolph St. Free. cso.org

Twice. June 28-29. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $100-$854; unitedcenter.com

Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between with The California Honeydrops. June 29. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $39.50-$79.50; saltshedchicago.com

Anita Baker with Babyface. June 30. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $96-$110; unitedcenter.com

Zella Day with Okey Dokey. June 30. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com

Santana. June 30-July 1. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $51-$170; ravinia.org

See the Zac Brown Band at Summerfest on June 23 or at Windy City Smokeout on July 16. CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/AP

July

Emo Night Brooklyn. July 1. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $50; houseofblues.com

Erykah Badu with Yasiin Bey. July 1. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $39.95-$700; unitedcenter.com

Shania Twain with Hailey Whitters. July 1. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $91-$2,300; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

Cypress Hill. July 2. Ages 21+. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $52.50-$243; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com

An American Salute: Rhapsody in Blue with the Grant Park Orchestra. July 5. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Free, $26-$115 for reserved seats; grantparkmusicfestival.com

Drake and 21 Savage. July 5-6. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $287-$820; unitedcenter.com

Jenny Lewis. July 7. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $35-$95; saltshedchicago.com

Ne-Yo. July 7. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $51-$180; ravinia.org

7th Heaven. July 7. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $2-$5; paramountaurora.com

Jimmie Allen. July 8. Ages 21+. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $45-$180; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com

The Chosen Few Old School Reunion Picnic. July 8. Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. Kids 12 and under are free, adults $60; chosenfewdjs.com

Weezer. July 9. Ages 21+. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $109.50-$459.50; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com

Japanese Breakfast. July 9-10. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $55-$95; saltshedchicago.com

Styx. July 11. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $50-$179; riveredgeaurora.com

Big Freedia. “The Femmergy” featuring Mister Wallace & Friends and VITIGRRL. July 13. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

Windy City Smokeout with Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band and more. July 13-16. Outside United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $54.95-$2,400; windycitysmokeout.com

Big Time Rush with Max and Jax. July 16. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$990; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

Modern Nostalgia Tour with Jeremy Passion, Jesse Barrera, Gabe Bondoc and Albert Posis. July 16. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$70; lh-st.com

The Ghost Inside & Underoath. July 16. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $44.50-$95; saltshedchicago.com

Yemi Alade with Son Palenque and DJs TopDonn & Dee Money. July 17. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

Alicia Keys will perform at the United Center on July 18. Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP

Alicia Keys. July 18. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $56-$926; unitedcenter.com

Stephen Marley. Skanking Lizard & Jump Up Records’ 30th anniversary celebration with DJ Chuck Wren. July 20. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

Flo Rida with Ying Yang Twins. July 21. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $49; riveredgeaurora.com

Shinedown. July 21. Ages 21+. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $84.50; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Berner and Warren G. July 21. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$900; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley. July 21. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $61.50; saltshedchicago.com

Pitchfork Music Festival with The Smile, Big Thief, Bon Iver and more. July 21-23. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph. $109-$419; pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Natalia Lafourcade: De Todas Las Flores. July 22. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $38-$130; ravinia.org

Beyoncé. July 22-23. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $174-$3,751; soldierfield.com

Maria Schneider Orchestra. July 23. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $33-$95; ravinia.org

Kurt Vile and the Violators with Finom. July 24. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

Jill Scott. July 24-25. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $188-$675; chicagotheatre.com

Dawes & Lucius. July 27. Canal Shores Golf Course, 1030 Central St, Evanston. $45-$125; outofspaceconcerts.com

Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience. July 28. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $12-$20; paramountaurora.com

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. July 28. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $35-$320; unitedcenter.com

Bret Michaels with Steve Augeri, Mark McGrath and more. July 29. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$1,525; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

Cavetown - Bittersweet Daze. July 29. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $50.50; saltshedchicago.com

Ed Sheeran. July 29. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $69-$155; soldierfield.com

Justin Nozuka. July 29. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com

Regina Spektor with Allison Russell. July 29. Canal Shores Golf Course, 1030 Central St, Evanston. $45-$125; outofspaceconcerts.com

The Trailblazing Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Carly Simon with the CSO. July 29. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $17-$145; ravinia.org

Andrew Bird with Uwade. July 30. Canal Shores Golf Course, 1030 Central St, Evanston. $60.50-$160.50; outofspaceconcerts.com

New Philharmonic at Lakeside Pavilion. July 30. McAninch Arts Center, Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn. Free; atthemac.org

Shemekia Copeland with Martha Redbone Roots Project. July 31. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

Catch Bon Iver at Pitchfork on July 23. DARIO CANTATORE/INVISION/AP

August

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite. Aug. 3. Carousel Stage, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $44+; ravinia.org

Lollapalooza with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Odesza, Karol G, Tomorrow X Together and more. Aug. 3-6. Grant Park, 331 E. Randolph St. $125-$4,350; lollapalooza.com

Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” with Marin Alsop and the CSO. Aug 4-6. The Martin Theatre, 181 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park. $17-$95; ravinia.org

Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind, & Fire. Aug. 5. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $167-$925; unitedcenter.com

Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees. Aug. 5. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $12-$20; paramountaurora.com

Boz Scaggs with Keb’ Mo.’ Aug. 6. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $40-$115; ravinia.org

Matchbox Twenty with The Wallflowers. Aug 6. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$2,045; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

Madonna. Aug. 9-10. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $110-$642; unitedcenter.com

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Aug. 9-10. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $59.50-$350; saltshedchicago.com

GRAMMY® Legacies and Looking Ahead with Cedric Burnside and Vieux Farka Touré. Aug. 10. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show. Aug. 11. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $37-$57; paramountaurora.com

Eric Church with Cody Jinks. Aug 12. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $49.75-$850; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

P!NK with Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp. Aug. 12. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $240-$1,252; mlb.com/cubs, ticketmaster.com

Diggin Dirt. Aug. 13. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$18; lh-st.com

Happy Together Tour with The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. Aug. 13. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $59.50; paramountaurora.com

The F.O.R.C.E Live with LL COOL J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim. Aug. 13. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $65.50-$745.50; unitedcenter.com

Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon. Aug. 13. The Forge Adventure Park & Ziplines, 1001 Main St., Lemont. $40-$80; forgeparks.com

John Legend. Aug. 13-14. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $62-$205; ravinia.org

Don’t miss the Chicago Jazz Festival at Millenniuim Park, Aug. 31-Sept. 3. Sun-Times Media

Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert with music from “Hamilton,” “A Wonderful World,” “BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical,” “Company,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and more. Aug. 14. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. broadwayinchicago.com

Sam Smith with Jessie Reyez. Aug. 15. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $75-$375; unitedcenter.com

PJ Morton with Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. Aug. 17. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

Get the Led Out: A Celebration of the Mighty “Zep.” Aug. 18. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $15-$24; paramountaurora.com

Jethro Tull. Aug. 18. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $44-$115; ravinia.org

Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. Aug. 18. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $36-$1,023; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

Chance the Rapper with Saba. Aug. 19. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $127-$195; unitedcenter.com

Sister Hazel. Aug. 19. The Forge Adventure Park & Ziplines, 1001 Main St., Lemont. $35-$80; forgeparks.com

Ruidofest with Kali Uchis, Juanes, Alemán, Los Bunkers and more. Aug. 19-20. Chicagoland Fairgrounds, 2801 S. Washtenaw Ave. $99.98-$554.98; ruidofest.com

Lyric Opera’s “Sunday in the Park with Lyric.” Aug. 20. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. lyricopera.org

Carla Morrison with Girl Ultra and DJ Roxyo Sounds. Aug. 21. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

Buddy Guy and George Benson. Aug. 23. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $51-$135; ravinia.org

‘Bidi Bidi Boom Boom: The Selena Tribute Concert.’ Aug. 24. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free; nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org

Guns N’ Roses. Aug. 24. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $49-$375; mlb.com/cubs

Lil Baby. Aug. 24. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $80.50-$575; unitedcenter.com

The Jonas Brothers. Aug. 25. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $39-$320; mlb.com/cubs

Boyz II Men and The Isley Brothers. Aug. 26. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $56-$140; ravinia.org

Poi Dog Pondering. Aug. 26. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $30-$40; paramountaurora.com

Puerto Rican Arts Alliance Somos un Solo Pueblo, Mexico y Puerto Rico. Aug. 26. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. praachicago.org

Arctic Monkeys with Fontaines D.C. Aug. 27. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $235-$750; unitedcenter.com

Brandi Carlile. Aug. 31. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $67-$205; ravinia.org

Chromonicci. Aug. 31. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com

I Want My 80s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone. Aug. 31. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $39+; paramountaurora.com

Chicago Jazz Festival. Aug. 31-Sept. 3. Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph, and citywide. Free. chicagojazzfestival.us

September

Carrie Underwood. Sept. 1-2. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $77-$215; ravinia.org

ARC Music Festival with Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Adam Beyer, Tale of Us, Carl Craig, Fatboy Slim and more. Sept. 1-3. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $349-$1,299; arcmusicfestival.com

North Coast Music Festival with Marshmello, Zeds Dead, Flume, Alesso and more. Sept. 1-3. SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $75-$1,199; northcoastfestival.com

Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina. Sept. 2. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$261; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain. Sept. 2. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $50-$4149; riveredgeaurora.com

Shakti with Béla Fleck. Sept. 3. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $56-$130; ravinia.org