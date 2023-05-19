Summer concerts are back and booming in the Chicago area

You couldn’t miss live music in Chicago if you tried! The area has something for every music lover — pop, rock, the blues, house music, cover bands. You name it, you can hear it at a concert this summer.
Although it’s nearly impossible to catch them all, here are some highlights for the live tunes you might want to catch as the weather gets warmer:
All Summer Long
Wave Wall Wax with a selection of Chicago house and dance music DJs. Every Saturday from 5-7 p.m. May 27-Sept. 2. Wave Wall Performance Platform, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org
Live on the Lake! May 27-Sept. 4. Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org
Skyline Sessions, Thursdays, Fridays from 5-9 p.m., June 1-Sept. 1. Wave Wall Performance Platform, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org
Grant Park Music Festival with the Grant Park Orchestra and more. June 14-Aug. 19. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free, $26+ for reserved seats; grantparkmusicfestival.com
Millennium Park Summer Music Series with Stephen Marley, Kurt Vile and the Violators, PJ Morton and more. Mondays, Thursdays from 6:30-9 p.m. June 22-Aug. 21. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov
May
Ella Mai with thuy. May 23-24. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $112-$140; houseofblues.com
Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton. May 24. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $99.50; saltshedchicago.com
Rico Nasty. May 24. The Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Rd. $30; thepatiotheater.com
Uniting Voices Chicago (formerly the Chicago Children’s Choir) presents “Paint the Town Red.” May 25. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Suggested donation; unitingvoiceschicago.org
Muti, Herbert & Pines of Rome with Riccardo Muti, David Herbert and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. May 25-27. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $65-$399; cso.org
Billy Porter. May 26. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $63-$432; chicagotheatre.com
Blues & Brews Festival with Joanna Connor, Duke Tumatoe & the Power Trio and Matt Shukin & The Ramblers. May 27. The Forge Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main Street, Lemont. $5-$10; forgeparks.com
Janet Jackson with Ludacris. May 27. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $36.95-$2,550; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
Seal with The Buggles. May 27. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $49.50-$625; chicagotheatre.com
Sueños Festival with Wisin Y Yandel, Feid, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam and more. May 27-28. Grant Park, entrance at Columbus Dr. and Balbo Dr. near Buckingham Fountain. $299-$1,499; suenosmusicfestival.com
Ben Folds & the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. May 30. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $199-$399; cso.org
Thanks for the Memories: A USO Tribute. May 30. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com
Baby Rose and Q. May 31. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$27; lh-st.com
June
Ava Max. June 1. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $133-$300; houseofblues.com
An Evening with Branford Marsalis. June 2. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $39-$299; cso.org
Ángela Aguilar. June 2. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. $49-$439; auditoriumtheatre.org
Burning Red, a live band tribute to Taylor Swift. June 3. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $22-$29; lh-st.com
Chicago Gospel Music Festival with Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark Sheard and more. June 3. Millennium Park, enter at Michigan Ave. and Washington St. or Michigan Ave. and Madison St. Free. chicagogospelmusicfestival.us
Ab-Soul. June 5. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$100; lh-st.com
Chicago Blues Festival with Los Lobos, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Blind Boys of Alabama and more. June 8–11. Millennium Park, enter at Michigan Ave. and Washington St. or Michigan Ave. and Madison St. Free. chicagobluesfestival.us
Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno. June 9. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $42.50; saltshedchicago.com
Dead & Company. June 9-10. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $91.50+; mlb.com/cubs
Chi-Soul Fest. June 10-11. Navy Pier Beer Garden, Wave Wall Performance Platform and the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org
Grandson & K.Flay. June 10-11. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $32-$132; houseofblues.com
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. June 11-13. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $45-$95; saltshedchicago.com
Flwr Chyld with Grim Lynn, Thrice Groove & Friends. June 12. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com
Michael Feinstein & Jean-Yves Thibaudet. June 14. The Martin Theatre, 181 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park. $29-$95; ravinia.org
David Kushner. June 15. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$79; lh-st.com
Muti, Pokorny & Schubert 9, with Riccardo Muti, Gene Pokorny and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. June 15-17. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $45-$399; cso.org
The Revivalists. June 16. The Forge Adventure Park & Ziplines, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Free. forgeparks.com
Blues on the Fox Festival with The Ruthie Foster Band, Jimmie Vaughan, Joey J. Saye, Mud Morganfield, Kenny Neal and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. June 16-17. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $15-$35; paramountaurora.com
Winnetka Music Festival with The Wallflowers and Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Dip, Neal Francis, Madison Cunningham, Hailey Whitters and more. June 16-17. 610 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. $45-$395.00; winnetkamusicfestival.com
Ms. Lauryn Hill, June 17. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $57-$160; ravinia.org
Soulbliss: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin June 17. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com
Summer Salt with The Rare Occasions and Addison Grace. June 17. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $27.50-$33; metrochicago.com
Hyde Park Summer Fest with Lil’ Kim, 2 Chainz, Clipse, Tobe Nwigwe and more. June 17-18. Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance North. $99-$399; hydeparksummerfest.com
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band. June 18. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $45.50-$448.50; chicagotheatre.com. June 23. Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria. $55-$295; peoriaciviccenter.com
Dagger Pride with Leezy and Reno Cruz, Otnes and Manasseh, Psalm One and Joshua Virtue and more. June 20-24. Golden Dagger, 2447 N. Halsted St. $12-$15 per show; goldendagger.com
Fall Out Boy with Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is... and Royal & the Serpent. June 21. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $49-$210; mlb.com/cubs
Wallice. June 21. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$23; lh-st.com
Tribute to Ramsey Lewis: A Gentleman of Jazz with surprise special guests. June 22. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov.
Summerfest with Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, James Taylor & His All Star Band, Dave Matthews Band, Odesza, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons and more. June 22-24, June 29-July 1, July 6-8. American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 100 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. $26+; summerfest.com
Stevie Nicks. June 23. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $95.50-$689; unitedcenter.com
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue & Sean Kingston. June 23. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$375; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
Pride in the Park with Zedd, Years & Years, Zara Larsson and more. June 23-24. Butler Field, Grant Park, 377 E. Monroe St. $45-$190; prideparkchi.com
Muti Conducts Beethoven Missa solemnis with Riccardo Muti, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Chorus and more. June 23-25. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. $175-$399; cso.org
Re:SET Chicago with Steve Lacy, boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and more. June 23-25. Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave. $129.50-$650; chicago.resetconcertseries.com
Summer Smash Festival with Kid Cudi, Future, Playboi Carti and more. June 23-25. SeatGeak Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $275-$1,199; thesummersmash.com
Beach Boys Tribute: Pet Sounds Live + Hits. June 24. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com
Charlie Puth. June 24. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $46-$110; ravinia.org
Pride Anthems Concert. June 24. McAninch Arts Center, Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn. Free; atthemac.org
Miche Fest with Prince Royce, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz, Alex Lora y El Tri and more. June 24-25. Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St. $89-$299; michefest.live
Always Olivia: A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John. June 25. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com
Matt Heckler. June 26. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com
The Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra. June 26. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov.
Concert for Chicago with Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. June 27. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Michigan St. and Randolph St. Free. cso.org
Twice. June 28-29. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $100-$854; unitedcenter.com
Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between with The California Honeydrops. June 29. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $39.50-$79.50; saltshedchicago.com
Anita Baker with Babyface. June 30. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $96-$110; unitedcenter.com
Zella Day with Okey Dokey. June 30. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com
Santana. June 30-July 1. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $51-$170; ravinia.org
July
Emo Night Brooklyn. July 1. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. $50; houseofblues.com
Erykah Badu with Yasiin Bey. July 1. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $39.95-$700; unitedcenter.com
Shania Twain with Hailey Whitters. July 1. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $91-$2,300; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
Cypress Hill. July 2. Ages 21+. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $52.50-$243; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com
An American Salute: Rhapsody in Blue with the Grant Park Orchestra. July 5. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Free, $26-$115 for reserved seats; grantparkmusicfestival.com
Drake and 21 Savage. July 5-6. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $287-$820; unitedcenter.com
Jenny Lewis. July 7. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $35-$95; saltshedchicago.com
Ne-Yo. July 7. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $51-$180; ravinia.org
7th Heaven. July 7. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $2-$5; paramountaurora.com
Jimmie Allen. July 8. Ages 21+. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $45-$180; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com
The Chosen Few Old School Reunion Picnic. July 8. Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. Kids 12 and under are free, adults $60; chosenfewdjs.com
Weezer. July 9. Ages 21+. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $109.50-$459.50; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com
Japanese Breakfast. July 9-10. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $55-$95; saltshedchicago.com
Styx. July 11. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $50-$179; riveredgeaurora.com
Big Freedia. “The Femmergy” featuring Mister Wallace & Friends and VITIGRRL. July 13. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov
Windy City Smokeout with Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band and more. July 13-16. Outside United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $54.95-$2,400; windycitysmokeout.com
Big Time Rush with Max and Jax. July 16. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$990; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
Modern Nostalgia Tour with Jeremy Passion, Jesse Barrera, Gabe Bondoc and Albert Posis. July 16. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $25-$70; lh-st.com
The Ghost Inside & Underoath. July 16. Ages 17+. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $44.50-$95; saltshedchicago.com
Yemi Alade with Son Palenque and DJs TopDonn & Dee Money. July 17. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov
Alicia Keys. July 18. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $56-$926; unitedcenter.com
Stephen Marley. Skanking Lizard & Jump Up Records’ 30th anniversary celebration with DJ Chuck Wren. July 20. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov
Flo Rida with Ying Yang Twins. July 21. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $49; riveredgeaurora.com
Shinedown. July 21. Ages 21+. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, Indiana. $84.50; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Berner and Warren G. July 21. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$900; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley. July 21. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $61.50; saltshedchicago.com
Pitchfork Music Festival with The Smile, Big Thief, Bon Iver and more. July 21-23. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph. $109-$419; pitchforkmusicfestival.com
Natalia Lafourcade: De Todas Las Flores. July 22. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $38-$130; ravinia.org
Beyoncé. July 22-23. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $174-$3,751; soldierfield.com
Maria Schneider Orchestra. July 23. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $33-$95; ravinia.org
Kurt Vile and the Violators with Finom. July 24. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov
Jill Scott. July 24-25. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $188-$675; chicagotheatre.com
Dawes & Lucius. July 27. Canal Shores Golf Course, 1030 Central St, Evanston. $45-$125; outofspaceconcerts.com
Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience. July 28. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $12-$20; paramountaurora.com
Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. July 28. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $35-$320; unitedcenter.com
Bret Michaels with Steve Augeri, Mark McGrath and more. July 29. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$1,525; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
Cavetown - Bittersweet Daze. July 29. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $50.50; saltshedchicago.com
Ed Sheeran. July 29. Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. $69-$155; soldierfield.com
Justin Nozuka. July 29. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $20-$25; lh-st.com
Regina Spektor with Allison Russell. July 29. Canal Shores Golf Course, 1030 Central St, Evanston. $45-$125; outofspaceconcerts.com
The Trailblazing Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Carly Simon with the CSO. July 29. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $17-$145; ravinia.org
Andrew Bird with Uwade. July 30. Canal Shores Golf Course, 1030 Central St, Evanston. $60.50-$160.50; outofspaceconcerts.com
New Philharmonic at Lakeside Pavilion. July 30. McAninch Arts Center, Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn. Free; atthemac.org
Shemekia Copeland with Martha Redbone Roots Project. July 31. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov
August
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite. Aug. 3. Carousel Stage, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $44+; ravinia.org
Lollapalooza with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Odesza, Karol G, Tomorrow X Together and more. Aug. 3-6. Grant Park, 331 E. Randolph St. $125-$4,350; lollapalooza.com
Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” with Marin Alsop and the CSO. Aug 4-6. The Martin Theatre, 181 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park. $17-$95; ravinia.org
Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind, & Fire. Aug. 5. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $167-$925; unitedcenter.com
Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees. Aug. 5. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $12-$20; paramountaurora.com
Boz Scaggs with Keb’ Mo.’ Aug. 6. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $40-$115; ravinia.org
Matchbox Twenty with The Wallflowers. Aug 6. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$2,045; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
Madonna. Aug. 9-10. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $110-$642; unitedcenter.com
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Aug. 9-10. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $59.50-$350; saltshedchicago.com
GRAMMY® Legacies and Looking Ahead with Cedric Burnside and Vieux Farka Touré. Aug. 10. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov
Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show. Aug. 11. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $37-$57; paramountaurora.com
Eric Church with Cody Jinks. Aug 12. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $49.75-$850; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
P!NK with Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp. Aug. 12. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $240-$1,252; mlb.com/cubs, ticketmaster.com
Diggin Dirt. Aug. 13. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$18; lh-st.com
Happy Together Tour with The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. Aug. 13. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $59.50; paramountaurora.com
The F.O.R.C.E Live with LL COOL J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim. Aug. 13. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $65.50-$745.50; unitedcenter.com
Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon. Aug. 13. The Forge Adventure Park & Ziplines, 1001 Main St., Lemont. $40-$80; forgeparks.com
John Legend. Aug. 13-14. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $62-$205; ravinia.org
Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert with music from “Hamilton,” “A Wonderful World,” “BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical,” “Company,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and more. Aug. 14. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. broadwayinchicago.com
Sam Smith with Jessie Reyez. Aug. 15. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $75-$375; unitedcenter.com
PJ Morton with Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. Aug. 17. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov
Get the Led Out: A Celebration of the Mighty “Zep.” Aug. 18. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $15-$24; paramountaurora.com
Jethro Tull. Aug. 18. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $44-$115; ravinia.org
Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. Aug. 18. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $36-$1,023; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
Chance the Rapper with Saba. Aug. 19. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $127-$195; unitedcenter.com
Sister Hazel. Aug. 19. The Forge Adventure Park & Ziplines, 1001 Main St., Lemont. $35-$80; forgeparks.com
Ruidofest with Kali Uchis, Juanes, Alemán, Los Bunkers and more. Aug. 19-20. Chicagoland Fairgrounds, 2801 S. Washtenaw Ave. $99.98-$554.98; ruidofest.com
Lyric Opera’s “Sunday in the Park with Lyric.” Aug. 20. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. lyricopera.org
Carla Morrison with Girl Ultra and DJ Roxyo Sounds. Aug. 21. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov
Buddy Guy and George Benson. Aug. 23. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $51-$135; ravinia.org
‘Bidi Bidi Boom Boom: The Selena Tribute Concert.’ Aug. 24. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free; nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org
Guns N’ Roses. Aug. 24. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $49-$375; mlb.com/cubs
Lil Baby. Aug. 24. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $80.50-$575; unitedcenter.com
The Jonas Brothers. Aug. 25. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $39-$320; mlb.com/cubs
Boyz II Men and The Isley Brothers. Aug. 26. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $56-$140; ravinia.org
Poi Dog Pondering. Aug. 26. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $30-$40; paramountaurora.com
Puerto Rican Arts Alliance Somos un Solo Pueblo, Mexico y Puerto Rico. Aug. 26. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. praachicago.org
Arctic Monkeys with Fontaines D.C. Aug. 27. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $235-$750; unitedcenter.com
Brandi Carlile. Aug. 31. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $67-$205; ravinia.org
Chromonicci. Aug. 31. Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave. $15-$20; lh-st.com
I Want My 80s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone. Aug. 31. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $39+; paramountaurora.com
Chicago Jazz Festival. Aug. 31-Sept. 3. Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph, and citywide. Free. chicagojazzfestival.us
September
Carrie Underwood. Sept. 1-2. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $77-$215; ravinia.org
ARC Music Festival with Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Adam Beyer, Tale of Us, Carl Craig, Fatboy Slim and more. Sept. 1-3. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $349-$1,299; arcmusicfestival.com
North Coast Music Festival with Marshmello, Zeds Dead, Flume, Alesso and more. Sept. 1-3. SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $75-$1,199; northcoastfestival.com
Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina. Sept. 2. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$261; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain. Sept. 2. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $50-$4149; riveredgeaurora.com
Shakti with Béla Fleck. Sept. 3. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $56-$130; ravinia.org