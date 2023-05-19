The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 19, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: My new boyfriend steps up as I prepare for cancer surgery

He’s been with the woman only three months but is willing to drive her to the hospital and help at home in recovery.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My new boyfriend steps up as I prepare for cancer surgery
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for three months. We’ve had our ups and downs. He’s more into me than I am into him. I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and he has offered to drive me to my surgery and help me at home in recovery. He’s also willing to take me to my follow-ups and help with anything else I may need.

He’s retired, has time and resources, and cares a great deal about me. We live about two miles apart. I like him, too. I think that after knowing someone for only a few months, it takes a special character and a huge amount of caring to take on being their caregiver after a major surgery. There will be a lot of driving to another city and back.

I don’t really have anyone else — no family. I’m thankful to him for doing this, but I wonder what kind of support he is going to need and how I can show my appreciation. So far, he has been very loyal and committed. — GRATEFUL IN OREGON

DEAR GRATEFUL: This man may be more into you at this point in your relationship, but let’s see how you feel after your surgery and recuperation. From where I sit, that man is a keeper. I have heard from women whose husbands ran for the door upon learning their wives received a cancer diagnosis, or after they started treatment.

It’s nice that you are worried he may not have the support he needs while he is taking care of you. If that’s the case, the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) offers support groups for caregivers as well as patients, and your doctor may be able to refer him to one. Take one day at a time. I wish you a speedy and complication-free recovery.

DEAR ABBY: I am a man who let a woman move into my house 10 years ago. She’s intelligent and said she was going to get a professional job in her former field, but she never tried. She moved all her possessions in, and her stuff is piled high everywhere. She’s a COVID fanatic and insists we live separately — she’s downstairs, and I’m upstairs. We are both fully vaccinated.

She puts food out for me, and I have not even been “allowed” to go downstairs in my own house. She has a bit of a temper. She pays no rent or utilities. She has little money yet refuses to take her Social Security, although she’s eligible, which I find bizarre. I’ve been reluctant to have her evicted. What can I do? — BIGGEST IDIOT ON EARTH

DEAR ‘IDIOT’: Call your lawyer and explain what has been going on, because you may need assistance in following my advice, which is this: Tell the freeloading woman you have had it with the living arrangement and need her out of YOUR home. Give her a date by which she has to be out of there and, if there are any problems, formally evict her. You may have to give her a down payment on a rental, but only if you feel generous. It looks to me like you have allowed yourself to be taken advantage of.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My girlfriend likes hanging out with single neighbor, despite his odd habits
Dear Abby: A meatloaf recipe for dinner tonight and lunch tomorrow
Dear Abby: Should I leave bad husband now or when kids grow up?
Dear Abby: As I mourn, may I ask friends to send no birthday cards?
Dear Abby: My boyfriend is teaching his adult children to be freeloaders
Dear Abby: I’m worried my daughter’s boyfriend has an unhealthy future
The Latest
Aleksei Eremenko and his family fled Russia and moved to the United States to avoid his conscription into the Russian military to fight in Ukraine. At the kitchen table at their South Side home (from left) are Avrora Butenko, 1, Marina Butenko, Vasilisa Butenko, 7, and Eremenko.
Immigration
After fleeing Russia over war in Ukraine, Chicago family joins asylum-seekers in legal limbo
Aleksei Eremenko is among those struggling to find legal aid as his family searches for stability in a new country.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, May 19, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Chicago man faces murder charge in 2022 Maywood shooting
Kevaughn Mickles, 19, was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the person who killed 33-year-old Xavier Harvey, according to the Maywood Police Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
There are 112 cases of COVID-19 in the Chicago Police Department, officials announced April 7, 2020.
Crime
Chicago cop who faced dismissal over role in body-slamming incident suspended for 90 days
Former CPD Supt. David Brown had recommended Officer Mark Johnson be fired from the department for his conduct.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, in an undated photo.
Springfield
Democrats’ all-gender bathroom, gun lawsuit bills prompt heated debate — with GOP warnings of court challenges, violence
State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, told lawmakers that he would “beat the living p---” out of any man who walked into a restroom with his daughter. State Senate Majority Leader Kim Lightford said GOP critics “don’t understand that life is evolving.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 