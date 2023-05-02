The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

St. Rita basketball coach Roshawn Russell resigns

Roshawn Russell, a 2008 graduate of St. Rita, is leaving to take an assistant position at St. Laurence.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE St. Rita basketball coach Roshawn Russell resigns
St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell watches as the Mustangs play Joliet West.

St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell watches as the Mustangs play Joliet West.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

St. Rita basketball coach Roshawn Russell resigned on Monday. 

The 2008 St. Rita graduate led the Mustangs to more than 20 wins in each of his three full seasons in charge. 

“This was 100 percent my decision,” Russell said. “As much as I wanted to see things out at St. Rita, you have to take care of your family first and I had to make a decision that was in their best interests.”

Russell moves to St. Laurence and will be an assistant to Byron Burt.

“I’m close with [Burt] and I’m excited to join him at St. Laurence,” Russell said. 

S. Rita began last season ranked No. 2 in the Sun-Times Super 25 and was nationally ranked by several publications. The Mustangs featured the top three players in the junior class, North Carolina recruit James Brown, Illinois recruit Morez Johnson and Iowa State recruit Nojus Indrusaitis.

St. Rita finished 23-11 against a challenging national schedule but failed to win their own Class 4A sectional. 

Related

Russell’s loaded team began to fall apart in the offseason. Brown, a 6-10 center, transferred to a prep school shortly after the season. Highly regarded sophomore Melvin Bell transferred to La Lumiere, a prep school in Indiana, on Monday. 

Johnson and Indrusaitis are currently still at St. Rita. 

Russell will take over as assistant athletic director for St. Laurence and hold the title of associate boys basketball coach.

“[Russell] has great character and is truly student-centered,” St. Laurence AD Tim Chandler said in a statement. “To be able to pair him with the tremendous young men in our basketball program is an opportunity we could not miss.”

Roshawn Russell at St. Rita

2019-20: 21-11
2020-21: 4-8
2021-22: 23-12
2022-23: 23-11

Total: 71-42

Next Up In High School Sports
CPS in the process of updating several stadiums
Spring basketball notebook: Meanstreets, Illinois Wolves make good impressions
Butler star point guard Xamiya Walton commits to Northwestern
Nine players ready to open eyes during the spring live period
Longtime Stevenson basketball coach Pat Ambrose steps down
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Chris Riddle’s breakout, live period woes, portal impact
The Latest
Charles_Camilla.jpg
Nation/World
Queen Camilla: A long journey to public acceptance
Camilla, 75, was mercilessly torn apart by the tabloids for years, but has won over much of the British public with her down-to-earth personality and her charitable work, notably against domestic violence, rape and sexual abuse.
By Sylvia Hui | Associated Press
 
This image released by Polk &amp; Co. shows the cast during a performance of “Some Like It Hot.”&nbsp;
Theater
‘Some Like It Hot’ musical leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
Sean Hayes received a best actor nomination for his work in “Good Night, Oscar,” which had its world premiere at the Goodman Theatre last year.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Several special needs students were among about 16 people hospitalized after a crash on the West Side Tuesday morning.
Little Village
16 people hospitalized after school bus, SUV crash in Little Village
The drivers of the school bus and the car were hospitalized in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.
By Mohammad Samra and Michael Loria
 
The Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024.
NFL
Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to one-year contract extension
ESPN and NFL Network reported that the extension included $13.5 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $22.5 million.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
merlin_113069954.jpg
Transportation
Authorities ask for public’s help identifying 2 of the 6 people who died in massive pile-up on I-55 during blinding windstorm
One victim has been identified as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wis. Three others have been tentatively identified and their names have not been released yet.
By Mohammad Samra
 