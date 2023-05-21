Horoscope for Sunday, May 21, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5 to 10:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have lots of mental energy for financial negotiations or ways to handle your money, your wealth or deal with your possessions. Not only is your mind energetic, you’re also very resourceful. (You can solve old problems.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel an urge to improve your immediate surroundings. Or perhaps, you want to improve your appearance and the image you create on your world? You can’t go wrong doing this because, that’s face it, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might be more emotional than usual because the moon is in your sign. Nevertheless, your ability to research and discover solutions to old problems is excellent. Don’t hesitate to dig deep and keep searching for what you want to learn because you’ll find something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re in the zone today when it comes to dealing with friends or members of groups. Others will follow your lead because you’re energetic, proactive and keen to introduce improvements into the situation around you. You can see ways to fix old problems or finish something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a powerful day for you. People admire you because you appear to be successful and competent. Meanwhile, you personally have strong energy to use in a positive way to improve whatever you’re involved in right now. Do it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have lots of drive and energy to travel and explore. You might also use this energy to study, learn or take advantage of opportunities in medicine, the law, publishing or the media. You’ll be successful in reaching out to others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good day to get to the bottom of issues related to shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with someone else. You have the mental energy to deal with these matters. Not only that — you will stick up for yourself and protect your own interests.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be dealing with someone (perhaps a partner or close friend) who comes on pretty strong! They know what they want and they intend to get it. Why not enlist their help in making improvements at your home or promoting your reputation?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You can get a lot done because you’re energetic and purposeful. In particular, you’re motivated to make improvements in your work, your health and possibly how you deal with your pet. This proactive energy can also be used to solve old problems because you mean business.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Those of you who are involved in sports will be high energy and active. This same energy will translate into positive activities related to working with children. Likewise, those involved in the arts, especially the entertainment world or the hospitality industry, will get stuff done!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the perfect day to do something to make home improvements or to improve where you live in some way — big or small. This same energy might even improve family relationships? You have lots of drive and motivation to get things done.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your communication skills are tops, which is why you’ll be persuasive and convincing when talking to others. Obviously, that makes this a great day for those of you who teach, sell, market, act or write. Your energy is strong and positive and your words are like gold!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Screenwriter, director, actor Taylor Sheridan (1970) shares your birthday. You are independent, creative and will take control of a situation. You can look “tough” but you are sensitive inside. This is a year of service for you, which means it’s important to take care of yourself so that you can be a resource to others. Is it time for a makeover?

