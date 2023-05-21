The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Man accused of murder in 2020 arson death of pregnant woman in Austin home

Victor Terrell has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson with a known person present and concealing death/moving a body, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Victor Terrell

A man is facing murder charges more than two years after a pregnant woman was found dead following a house fire in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Victor Terrell, 35, was arrested Friday on suspicion of setting a fire in a home in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue with 34-year-old Stephanie Haynes inside on Nov. 9, 2020, according to Chicago police.

Haynes, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Terrell has been charged with three felonies, including, first-degree murder, aggravated arson with a known person present and concealing death/moving a body, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.

