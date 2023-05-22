The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Hope Chicago pays off, for young people and the rest of us

A year after the college access nonprofit launched in five South and West side neighborhood high schools, college enrollment rose dramatically — and the long-term economic benefit is likely to be substantial.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Hope Chicago pays off, for young people and the rest of us
Students walk through campus at the University of Illinois Chicago in August 2022.

Students walk through campus at the University of Illinois Chicago in August 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When Hope Chicago launched its college access initiative in five neighborhood high schools last year, the job ahead was clearly ambitious: Raise college-going rates for South and West side students of color in schools where, on average, just 57% of graduates enrolled in post-secondary education.

Compare that to, for example, Lincoln Park High School on the North Side, which boasts a college enrollment rate of 80%, or Illinois as a whole, at 64%.

Hope Chicago’s strategy was far-reaching, too. Led by former Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson, the nonprofit, founded by entrepreneur Pete Kadens and businessman Ted Koenig, would provide debt-free higher education to every student who graduated, regardless of their GPA.

“Kids from affluent families with a 2.0 GPA still go to college,” Jackson told the Editorial Board recently. “For poor kids, that’s likely to end their journey.”

Hope Chicago didn’t ask schools to change their admission requirements but did promise to provide graduates with full tuition at participating public and private Illinois institutions; a living stipend; and wraparound support to help them succeed once they were enrolled. Parents, too, could take advantage of free tuition if they wanted to earn a degree themselves.

Editorial

Editorial

When the program launched, Jackson spoke about expanding college access in the short term. But she also noted the importance of education as a crime-fighting strategy in low-income neighborhoods, something Chicago desperately needs.

“If we don’t address poverty, we’re not gonna address crime in this city,” Jackson said in March 2022. “Education is the best way to disrupt cycles of poverty.”

Time will tell if Hope Chicago will reduce crime in and around the struggling communities where the nonprofit is making its massive investment. But there are promising signs otherwise: A year later, college-going is up substantially, and an economist is projecting the long-term economic benefits will be substantial.

According to research on Hope Chicago that Jackson will unveil Monday at the City Club, the five high schools — Benito Juarez in Pilsen, Farragut in Little Village, Morgan Park High in Morgan Park on the far South Side, Al Raby in East Garfield Park and Noble Johnson in Englewood — have seen college-going soar to 74% for the Class of 2022.

Most of the hundreds of graduates now in college — 84% — are at four-year institutions; of those, 28% are at institutions ranked as “highly competitive.”

“We were intentional about going to [communities] where there needs to be more investment in people,” Jackson told us. “We went to open enrollment schools where kids get the message that college isn’t for them or that they can’t afford it. ... What we found is that when you remove the financial barriers, student behavior changes.”

The payoff for society

Research has shown that post-secondary education has clear economic benefits. College graduates usually land higher-paying jobs, tend to be healthier, are less likely to depend on public assistance and are less likely to become involved in the criminal justice system.

The new research on Hope Chicago, by economist Clive Belfield of Queens College at City University of New York, is yet more powerful evidence of the payoff: Every $1 invested in Hope Chicago will generate $4.20 in social and economic benefit.

Over time, the study projects, each Hope Chicago participant will generate from $214,720 to $364,340 in social benefit, plus an additional $67,560 to $112,620 in additional federal, state and city revenue.

“The big takeaway is that programs like this, which are intensive and highly resourced, can actually move the needle,” Belfield told us. “We know we have an access problem with college, and we have a success problem [in terms of students earning a degree]. We have to deal with both. There’s growing evidence that, if we do, it will pay off.”

“The city needs skilled workers, and these are the city’s future skilled workers,” he added.

The numbers help make the case for expanding college access, debt-free. But while programs like Hope Chicago are a boon to lower-income students, schools and communities, initiatives like it rely on philanthropy. Even at its most generous, that’s only part of the solution.

As a state and a nation, we ought to make higher education a top priority for our tax dollars. That ought to mean more state funding, which has declined over time, as well as reining in college costs overall.

Doing both will help young people, and taxpayers, reap the payoff.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Listen to two suburban mayors: Bears’ Arlington Heights plan will sack taxpayers
Don’t add lanes to I-55 without more public discussion
Aréanah Preston: ‘Full of life, dreams, big goals’
Rise of 63rd Street continues with plan for $48 million ‘Woodlawn Social’
Making Dan Ryan, I-57 into tollways won’t stop expressway shootings
Keep Illinois law strong on protecting personal biometric information
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, May 22, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
People dressed in commencement gowns, front, walk past protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike outside an entrance to Boston University commencement ceremonies, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Boston. David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, delivered an address during the ceremonies Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ORG XMIT: MASR110
Nation/World
Warner CEO David Zaslav booed at Boston University as writers’ strike boosters picket
About 100 protesters chanted ‘No wages, no pages,’ waved signs and were accompanied by an inflatable rat as law school grad David Zaslav gave his address.
By Associated Press
 
In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, attendees watch and toast the sunset at a Florida Keys bicentennial celebration, Friday, May 19, 2023, on the restored Old Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon, Fla. The sunset gathering was among a series of Keys events being staged to mark the 200th anniversary, on July 3, of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s 1823 founding of Monroe County, containing the entire island chain. The old bridge was originally part o
Nation/World
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of ‘hostile’ laws
The NAACP warns in a statement that Florida ‘devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.’
By Mike Schneider | Associated Press
 
052123_Sky_at_Mercury_Amber_Del_Rio_Chicago_Sky.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
James Wade on bond with Brittney Griner: ‘It’s bigger than basketball’
“It was an emotional moment,” Wade said of his first time seeing Griner in nearly two years.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky improve to 2-0 with win over Mercury in Brittney Griner’s return to Phoenix
Griner finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in her first game back on her homecourt.
By Annie Costabile
 