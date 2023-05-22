The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Theater Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

The whole truth becomes one man’s double-edged sword in ‘The Whistleblower’

Can telling the truth, and nothing but the truth, truly set you free? Itamar Moses’ comedy explores the answer.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 Updated  
SHARE The whole truth becomes one man’s double-edged sword in ‘The Whistleblower’
Eli (Ben Faigus, center), an L.A. screenwriter, pitches a show idea to Richard, a TV producer (Michael Kostroff, left), then changes his mind, much to the surprise of his agent, Dan (William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, right) in “The Whistleblower.”&nbsp;

Eli (Ben Faigus, center), an L.A. screenwriter, pitches a show idea to Richard, a TV producer (Michael Kostroff, left), then changes his mind, much to the surprise of his agent, Dan (William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, right) in “The Whistleblower.”

Charles Osgood

Itamar Moses’ “The Whistleblower” begins deceptively, with a scene that feels straight out of an “Entourage”-slick Hollywood dramedy.

The playwright opens with a pitch meeting: A screenwriter and his agent are trying to sell a studio exec on a new show with the cleverly meta-theatrical title “The Whistleblower.” Directed by Jeremy Wechsler and anchored by a stellar ensemble at Theater Wit, the alternately crackling and cryptic drama has more to it than a self-referential sitcom. 

At the heart of the piece is the pitch meeting’s writer, Eli (Ben Faigus), who astounds and alarms his agent Dan (William Anthony Sebastian Rose II) and studio exec Richard (Michael Kostroff) by abruptly walking away from a dream of an offer, along with every other professional obligation he has. 

‘The Whistleblower’

Whistleblower

When: Through June 17

Tickets: $18-$55

Run-time: 85 minutes, with no intermission

Info: theaterwit.org

His priority, Eli insists with implacable calmness, is a quest for “truth,” a quest that is not markedly dissimilar from the plot of his show pitch. Finding this truth will involve going home to the San Francisco Bay area to revisit his past. 

Wechsler’s mostly double- and triple-cast ensemble grounds the occasionally quirky script as various loved and former-loved ones react to Eli’s uninvited demands for reckonings. 

The episodic plot offers a rich series of encounters, starting as Dan and Rich grin, slap hands and talk contracts and story treatments for Eli’s next project. Sitting on a couch slightly apart from the pair, Faigus gradually, silently, masterfully shows Eli’s sudden, revelatory shifting moods: We see him suddenly appear to crumble, ultimately blurt-muttering that he’s changed his mind. He has to go home. 

Eli (Ben Faigus) is a young screenwriter whose life changes when he decides to tell the people in his life the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, including his girlfriend, Allison (Julia Alvarez) in Theater Wit’s Midwest premiere of “The Whistleblower.”&nbsp;

Eli (Ben Faigus) is a young screenwriter whose life changes when he decides to tell the people in his life the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, including his girlfriend, Allison (Julia Alvarez) in Theater Wit’s Midwest premiere of “The Whistleblower.”

Charles Osgood

After leaving his colleagues and his live-in girlfriend Allison (the formidably comic Julia Alvarez) stunned, outraged and concerned, Eli drives all night to get to his parents, Hannah (RjW Mays) and Joseph (Kostroff). Under questioning in one morbidly humorous scene, Eli looks on placidly as the parents vociferously argue about whether he’s manic. 

The humor grows spikier yet when Eli visits his sister, Rebecca (Rae Gray) informing her that his commitment to truth comes with an ultimatum: Unless she does it first, he’s going to tell Hannah and Joe she’s a meth dealer with a violent partner. 

Central to Eli’s journey is a reunion with Eleanor (Gray), the woman left without word or warning 13 years earlier and hasn’t bothered to contact since. Eleanor’s taking out the trash when she finds Eli waiting for her by the cans. He’s not disposed of so easily. 

Eli also crosses paths with Max (a hilariously vacant/intermittently profound Andrew Jessop), an admittedly drug-damaged artist whose dubious epiphany — the best thing any artist can create is absolutely nothing — is a surreal, comic high point.

Traveling Eli’s trail of destructive enlightenment, the ensemble misses nary a beat. Faigus’ Eli is a cypher to the end, nuance wrapped around enigma.

As the agent Dan, Rose radiates that unmistakable blend of sincerity, swagger and charisma that makes doors open, scripts happen and integrity count. Double-cast as Eli’s childhood friend Jed, Rose finds the humor and the pathos of a man caught in the crosshairs between his friend and his formidably pregnant and justifiably outraged wife Lisa (Julia Alvarez, a scene-stealer who also plays Allison, the girlfriend left behind in L.A.)

Gray’s Eleanor is all-too believable. Her initial, wordless reaction to Eli’s appearance — a mixture of anger, fear and incredulity — reads like a wordless book. Eleanor has a graciousness that stands in stark contrast to the volatile Rebecca and Gray’s third character, a studio assistant with her own surprising evolution. 

Kostroff’s Richard embodies a lot of the familiar cliches about Hollywood executives — smug, slightly smarmy, self-impressed — without creating a stereotype. As Eli’s father Joseph, he spins from grinning powermonger to erupting Vesuvius of grievances. His marital spars with Mays’ Hannah (blistering the stage in a white-hot rager of a monologue about the neediness of men) is as brutal as anything Edward Albee ever cooked up. 

Brian Redfern’s set shifts effectively between locales via sliding walls that often look like abstract paintings, a structural hat-top to the ephemeral nature of art and its subtle ubiquity in our lives. 

And Johan Gallardo’s costumes are on point, from Dan’s utterly splendid tangerine suit to Eleanor’s weary sweatpants.

Next Up In Theater
Stephen Colbert, idled by writers strike, to host Chicago benefit
New play highlights improbable friendship between boxer Gene Tunney and Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw
Glorious church music carries Court’s ‘Gospel at Colonus’
Life’s a ‘Dream’ come true in an enchanting Teatro Vista production
Lloyd Price musical takes a deep dive into life, career of hitmaker behind ‘Lawdy Miss Clawdy,’ ‘Personality’
Things to do in Chicago May 18-24 — The Mix
The Latest
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 25, 2023, on his intent to nominate U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Washington
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
Lawmakers are not expected back in Washington until Tuesday, two days before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicts the U.S. won’t have funds to pay its bills.
By Associated Press
 
Screenshot_2023_05_25_at_10.06.30_PM.png
Crime
Woman robbed of French bulldog at gunpoint in Portage Park
The two struggled, causing the woman to fall to the ground, and the man ran away with the dog, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (left) answers a questions about trust among Democrats as Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (right), listens on Wednesday.
Springfield
Lawmakers trudge ahead on state budget, but move to give up on elected school board map this year
The state Sentate had not yet begun debating the budget late Thursday. And completion of a final map of the districts of Chicago’s new elected school board could be pushed even further into the future, as the House voted to give themselves months more time to draw it up.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Ongoing tinnitus affects an estimated 15% of the population in the United States.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Ringing in the ear has no easy solutions
Tinnitus is not a condition in itself but a symptom of some other underlying problem.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
FILE - A Tesla auto charges on May 10, 2023, in Westlake, Calif. All of Ford Motor Co.’s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations starting in 2024, according to an announcement Thursday, May 25, 2023, by Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Business
Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next spring
Starting in 2024, Ford will switch to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard connector with its second-generation EVs. Ford owners will have to pay for the access.
By Tom Krisher | AP Auto Writers
 