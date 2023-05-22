The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
As many as 18 people break into post office at Thompson Center in Loop

The group broke through the front door of the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m. Monday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

It was not known if anything was taken.

No one was in custody. 

