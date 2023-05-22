Post office vandalized at Thompson Center in Loop
As many as 18 people broke through the front door of the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m. Monday, police said.
The group broke through the front door of the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m., police said.
It was not known if anything was taken.
No one was in custody.
