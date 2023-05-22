The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
Post office vandalized at Thompson Center in Loop

As many as 18 people broke through the front door of the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m. Monday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Postal Inspection Service officer at the scent of the post office in the Thompson Center, which was broken into early Monday.

As many as 18 people broke into the post office at the Thompson Center in the Loop early Monday.

The group broke through the front door of the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m., police said.

It was not known if anything was taken.

No one was in custody. 

