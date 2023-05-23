Horoscope for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an active, even aggressive, successful day for those of you in sports because you’re raring to go! You also feel more competitive than usual. Meanwhile, your home scene might be interrupted by something unexpected, perhaps a visitor or a new purchase?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Increased activity and chaos on the home front might be bewildering today. It feels like it’s more than you can handle. Fear not, because you can handle a lot! Part of the problem is your daily routine is interrupted with surprises, transportation delays, new faces and a new agenda.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money scene because it’s unpredictable. You might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, guard against coming on too strong when dealing with others. Easy does it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You want excitement today! Because of this, in a low-key way, you might do something on the sly to shake things up so that you can see what happens. (Carl Jung says there’s a trickster in all of us.) Perhaps the reason for this is you want your way about financial matters.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Mars is in your sign at odds with Jupiter, which can tempt you to act recklessly. You’re gung-ho about something in the future and concerned with what can be rather than what is. Don’t let your enthusiasm deter others. Meanwhile, something unexpected is going on behind the scenes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t overreact when dealing with a friend or a member of a group today, especially if they catch you off guard. Your impulse will be to retaliate, especially secretly. But what does this gain you? Perhaps a momentary pleasure, but ultimately, less self-respect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have great diplomatic skills, which is the reason you don’t have to resort to heavy-duty persuasion or aggressively getting friends or members of groups on board. Instead, you can use your clever eloquence. (Some people have a way with words — some not have way.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your ambition is aroused today, which is why you are insistent about getting your way. Be aware that you are willful and disciplined, and, at times, you frighten others. You certainly can unnerve them. Expect a change to travel plans or surprises with legal or medical matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Faulkner said, “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.” Resist the urge to insist that others agree with you today. Suffice you have the independence of thought to think what you will. Bravo.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial issues, especially about inheritances, shared property or something that is jointly held might prompt you to be aggressive and pushy today. You want your share! Meanwhile, a friend or partner will surprise. (A tricky day.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be patient and cooperative with close friends, partners and spouses today. Resist the urge to push your opinions on them to get their agreement, or vice versa, do not let them coerce you or force you to agree with them. We like our staples. Some prefer potatoes, some prefer rice, some prefer bread. Guard your pet today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re determined to achieve something at work today and this determination might make you bossy, especially delegating to others. Is this who you are? Is this who you want to be? Meanwhile, parents must be vigilant with their kids today. Expect social plans to suddenly change.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Prize-winning Jockey Victor Espinoza (1972) shares your birthday. You are a free spirit. You are intelligent, focused and you like to be in control of whatever situation you are in. This is a successful year for you because your talents and efforts will be acknowledged through a promotion, an award, kudos or some kind of recognition. Bravo!

