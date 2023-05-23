Family tradition and a mighty big morel mushroom

Talk about the right kind of family traditions.

“My family has started a tradition of morel hunting every Mother’s Day morning,” emailed Jamie Purnell of Coal City. “My grandfather always brought us morels and when he passed away my uncle (Tom McCallen) took over the hunting. Greg Bernard came across this huge morel, about 10 inches long, which I gladly picked. Julia Tonelli took this photo, because we definitely needed documentation.”

If this is the last Morel of the Week, it sure seems like a perfect one to go out on for the spring season.

MOTW, the celebration of hunting for morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. We are near the end for another season.

