The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Family tradition and a mighty big morel mushroom

A family tradition on Mother’s Day produced a might big morel mushroom.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Family tradition and a mighty big morel mushroom
A mighty big morel mushroom found as part of a family tradition. Credi: Julia Tonelli

A mighty big morel mushroom found as part of a family tradition.

Julia Tonelli

Talk about the right kind of family traditions.

“My family has started a tradition of morel hunting every Mother’s Day morning,” emailed Jamie Purnell of Coal City. “My grandfather always brought us morels and when he passed away my uncle (Tom McCallen) took over the hunting. Greg Bernard came across this huge morel, about 10 inches long, which I gladly picked. Julia Tonelli took this photo, because we definitely needed documentation.”

If this is the last Morel of the Week, it sure seems like a perfect one to go out on for the spring season.

MOTW, the celebration of hunting for morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. We are near the end for another season.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Millennium Park fox family is the latest Chicago wildlife to go viral
Nothing really a sure thing with Victor Wembanyama
Go figure: White Sox blanked by Gaddis, Guardians
Baseball by the numbers: The case for defense
NFL votes to flex ‘Thursday Night Football’ games in Weeks 13-17 in 2023
Kevari Thunderbird hurls a gem to lead Kenwood to its first baseball city title
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
15-year-old boy killed, 14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Roseland shooting
The boys were walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of 104th Place when someone fired shots about 10:15 p.m. Monday, Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23142837830672.jpg
News
Lake Bluff man gets stuck waist-deep in Alaska mud flats, drowns as tide comes in
Zachary Porter, 20, was submerged Sunday evening and his body was recovered Monday morning. A member of Porter’s group called 911 when they couldn’t get him out but it was too late, authorities said.
By Associated Press
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Fiance’s kisses can aggravate my celiac disease
A clean mouth reduces the risk, but man refuses to brush his teeth more than once every few days.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_113300292.jpg
Music
3,000 youth singers to converge on Millennium Park for Paint the Town Red
The annual event, scheduled for Thursday, is organized by the nonprofit organization Uniting Voices.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Enjoy these easy-to-make Louisiana crab cakes.
Recipes
Menu planner: Louisiana crab cakes a special appetizer or meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 