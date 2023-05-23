The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Taylor Swift fans: Capitol One offering chance to win tickets to Soldier Field shows

Will you be the “Lucky One” that wins a pair of tickets to one of Swift’s three sold-out shows in Chicago?

By  Katie Anthony
   
Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.&nbsp;

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV, AP

Less than 10 days before pop megastar Taylor Swift takes over Soldier Field for three nights as part of The Eras Tour, Capitol One is giving Chicago Swifties a chance to win a pair of tickets to one of her sold-out Chicago shows.

Swift’s initial ticket sale caused backlash against online ticket seller Ticketmaster after the company cancelled its public on sale due to the unprecedented ticket demand.

Now, fans of the singer hoping to be the “Lucky One” in Capitol One’s giveaway will have to leave their laptops behind and head to one of the city’s Capitol One Cafés to be entered in the giveaway.

Here’s how it works: Fans can visit any Capitol One Café in Chicago from May 23-26, and once there, scan a QR code found on signage or ambassador lanyards in the café.

Anyone can enter — not just Capitol One customers. Each fan is permitted one entry and the company will select two winners for each of Swift’s Chicago shows — June 2-4 at the lakeside venue.

Winners will be notified via email by 11 a.m. on May 29.

Here are the locations and operating hours of all the participating Capitol One Cafés.

Hyde Park Café (1465 E. 53rd St.)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Southport Café (3435 N. Southport Ave.)

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Friday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

State Street Café (100 S. State St.)

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Friday

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

