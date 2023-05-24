Horoscope for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4 to 10 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer to Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s important to remember that patience is the antidote to anger, especially on a day like today. Sports events, romantic relationships and parents’ relationships with their kids are classic areas where it’s easy to lose it. Be patient.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Despite the chaos and increased activity on the home front; nevertheless, take a deep breath and think of the best way to handle dealing with family, relatives and whatever is going on at home. Be calm because you need yourself as a resource.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid offensive arguments with others. (You might be coming on too strong; or you might attract someone who is coming on too strong to you.) Either way, no one is happy with this. Deflect your energy elsewhere. Find a bright, shiny object.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

By nature, you’re thrifty. This might be why you are upset about financial matters, or possibly, how something is shared or divided, or perhaps it’s about something that you own? Take a deep breath to get perspective on this. How can you reach your objective?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Here’s the deal: Fiery Mars in your sign makes you aggressive. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, there’s a lot of energy happening in Taurus, which is at odds with Mars. This is why dealings with parents, bosses and the police are challenging. Keep your cool.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have a lot of opinions right now. Obviously, it’s OK to have opinions. What’s not OK is if you want to coerce others into agreeing with your ideas. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him froth a latte.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Challenging situations with your kids, with friends and clubs are likely today. In fact, so many people are at odds with each other, it’s as if there were angry spores in the air. Pull in your reins. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day to insist on getting your way with bosses, parents, teachers and the police. If you make an attempt to do this, everything will dissolve into a nasty battle of egos. Instead, go somewhere else. Do something different. Enjoy the scenery.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Steer clear of controversial subjects today (although this will be challenging for you) because you will gain nothing. In fact, you may get into a nasty argument with someone. And you need that like a fish needs a bicycle. In fact, you can make great headway at work if you maintain a positive attitude. (You like positive!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Power struggles about inheritances, shared property, loans, mortgages or insurance issues could be nasty today. If possible, table these discussions for another day when things are not so sensitive and the situation is less volatile. Timing is everything. You gotta know when to hold and when to fold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a challenging day for you because you might find yourself at odds with partners and close friends. (Almost, right off the bat.) Hey, you don’t need this and neither do they. Agree to sit this one out simply because this is a poor day to reach an agreement about anything. Just coast.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid squabbles with coworkers today. Likewise, avoid fights with someone about your pet or your health. These are all things you can talk about another day when the situation is less volatile. Instead, do something to please yourself. Lighten up.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Priscilla Presley (1945) shares your birthday today. You are curious, clever and interested in everything. You’re also interested in people, which is why you like to be up on whatever is happening around you. Take inventory of your life this year. It’s time to let go of people, places and things that have held you back.

