The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 26, 2023

9-year-old boy fatally shot in south suburban Matteson

The boy suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 9-year-old boy fatally shot in south suburban Matteson
A man has died after a Humboldt Park shooting earlier this month.

Sun-Times file

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Matteson.

Just after 6 p.m., the grandmother of Omuria Jones called 9-1-1 to report her grandson had been shot in front of her home in the 800 block of Campus Avenue, Matteson Police Chief Mike Jones said in a press conference Friday.

Jones suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Jones said.

“We will do everything in our power to come to a resolution for this family,” Village President Shelia Chalmbers-Currin said.

A 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound in the same incident and went to St. James Hospital in Olympia Field with injurides not life-threatening, Jones said.

Based on preliminary information, police believe the shooting started with a fight at the home, involving juveniles.

Officials would not say if there was anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Next Up In News
Inside the Chicago 2024 Democratic convention bid: $30 million line of credit deal was key factor
Kwame Raoul slams Blase Cupich comments on priest sex abuse report
Picture Chicago: 11 can’t miss Sun-Times’ photos
Brandon Johnson in no rush to get rid of ShotSpotter despite campaign promise
Beaches open for holiday weekend; Park District ‘optimistic’ about filling lifeguard staff
East 75th Street residents win City Hall crackdown on bars blamed for summer mayhem
The Latest
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks throws live batting practice Friday in Detroit. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks inches closer to return
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks throws live batting practice
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Now former Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks about the effort to win the bid for the convention during a press conference at Shedd Aquarium, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Chicago was chosen as the site for the Democratic National Convention in August 2024.
Columnists
Inside the Chicago 2024 Democratic convention bid: $30 million line of credit deal was key factor
A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson told the Sun-Times that the new mayor, sworn into office May 15, is on board with the line of credit contract former Mayor Lightfoot signed on May 12, in the final days of her term.
By Lynn Sweet
 
David Montgomery running for the Bears last season.
Bears
Ex-Bear David Montgomery takes part in the NFL’s silly season of complaining about the past
The running back criticizes his old team, but for the wrong reasons.
By Rick Morrissey
 
merlin_102493338.jpg
The Watchdogs
Kwame Raoul slams Blase Cupich comments on priest sex abuse report
The cardinal’s questions on how the Illinois attorney general’s abuse claims were substantiated “are particularly perplexing because many of those 125 names” came from the Chicago Archdiocese, Raoul said.
By Robert Herguth
 
FOXES_052323_10.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 11 can’t miss Sun-Times’ photos
Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over his first City Council meeting, efforts begin to restore and preserve the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse, and adorable foxes call Millennium Park home.
By Sun-Times staff
 