9-year-old boy fatally shot in south suburban Matteson

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Matteson.

Just after 6 p.m., the grandmother of Omuria Jones called 9-1-1 to report her grandson had been shot in front of her home in the 800 block of Campus Avenue, Matteson Police Chief Mike Jones said in a press conference Friday.

Jones suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Jones said.

“We will do everything in our power to come to a resolution for this family,” Village President Shelia Chalmbers-Currin said.

A 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound in the same incident and went to St. James Hospital in Olympia Field with injurides not life-threatening, Jones said.

Based on preliminary information, police believe the shooting started with a fight at the home, involving juveniles.

Officials would not say if there was anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.