‘Our youth matter:’ Hundreds march against violence in Grand Crossing

City and faith leaders kicked off the Memorial Day holiday weekend with a march against violence Saturday afternoon in Grand Crossing, demonstrating support for Chicago’s youth.

The Rev. John Hannah, senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church Southeast, led hundreds in the “Prayer on the 9” march, an annual event that draws attention to the city’s violence and serves as a call to action for community members to band together against crime.

“Our youth matter,” Hannah said. “I am here because I care for and love this city. We want 79th Street to be a safe place for our community to thrive.”

Before the march started, Hannah, Mayor Brandon Johnson, Ald. William Hall (6th), Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) and interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller each addressed the crowd.

“What we want is to have everyone be responsible and have a good and safe holiday weekend,” Waller said.

The 1.5-mile march began on South Greenwood Avenue and took over East 79th Street with a police escort. Participants chanted, “Our youth matter” and, “We will win.”

Onlookers from the sidewalk cheered, chanted hallelujah and prayed as the march made its way to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Residents hold a march against violence on Saturday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. Kaitlin Washburn/Sun-Times

More than a dozen people were shot across Chicago in the opening hours of the long weekend, which marks the unofficial start of summer — and has long signaled the start of increased gun violence in the city.

“Our city is under siege. Our youth deserve to live their lives without fear of senseless shootings and violence. They deserve to live long and healthy lives free of trauma and daily fear,” Hannah said.

New Life presented a check for $1000 to Sunshine Gospel Ministries, a faith-based community organization. The church also gave $1000 to the family of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday, who was shot and killed near the Bean in Millennium Park last May.

Johnson expressed his support for Hannah’s efforts and Saturday’s march.

“As you line up alongside one another today, recognize that our strength and hope is built on a really firm foundation. That foundation is built on our love for one another,” Johnson said. “As mayor, your prayers and your organizing, it is heard. It’s not just being heard on the 5th floor, but across the city.”