Sueños Music Festival Day 1: Ivy Queen delivers powerhouse set

Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park kicked off Saturday under sunny skies along the lakefront. In its second iteration, the festival is a celebration of reggaetón and other Latin music genres, presented this year by more than 20 world-renowned artists.

Day 1 saw hundreds of fans dressed in green in honor of Colombian singer Feid (who adopted the color as his trademark), slated to perform in the evening.

Festival goers dance to the music on the first day of Sueños Music Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

And Lele, the globetrotting 13-foot doll from Querétaro, Mexico, stood tall across the way from the Sorry Papi lounge — a girls-only lounge where ladies can enjoy services from a beauty bar.

In addition to music, festivalgoers can partake of various food and libations from local food vendors, a Ferris wheel and art booths.

Here are highlights from the first day of Sueños Music Festival:

Ivy Queen

Ivy Queen performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival on Saturday afternoon in Grant Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ivy Queen never disappoints — even when the sound guys can’t seem to get it together.

The Puerto Rican rapper-songwriter proved the point Saturday during her afternoon set.

She’s referred to by many as the Queen of Reggaetón, and solidly claimed her space as a woman in the male-dominated industry by the early 2000s after embarking on a solo career.

In Grant Park, she stepped onto the stage sporting red from head to toe, looking almost as if she’d just dropped in from outer space — her gold nails and knee-high boots all part of her iconic style mix.

At 51, she’s been a part of the scene in Puerto Rico for longer than some festivalgoers have been alive. But that doesn’t matter, because everyone knew the words to “Te He Querido, Te He Llorado,” “La Vida Es Así” and “Toma,” which debuted at Billboard Latin Women in Music 2023 earlier this month.

Ivy made sure to wish a fan a happy 24th birthday before continuing on with her remix of Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola,” which she dedicated to all of the single women in the audience.

And despite the spate of technical difficulties that very visibly ticked her off, Ivy Queen wrapped up her set with what’s probably her most famous song, “Quiero Bailar.”

Puerto Rican rapper-songwriter Ivy Queen performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

NOTE: This coverage will be updating throughout the evening...

