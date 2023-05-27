The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Sueños Music Festival 2023 — PHOTO GALLERY

Thousands of fans descended on Chicago’s Grant Park for a two-day festival celebrating reggaeton and other Latin music.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio and Pat Nabong
   
SHARE Sueños Music Festival 2023 — PHOTO GALLERY
A festival goer holds up a phone high over the crowd with the Chicago skyline as the perfect backdrop for Day 1 of Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park.

A festival goer holds up a phone high over the crowd with the Chicago skyline as the perfect backdrop for Day 1 of Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Memorial Day weekend got off to a smashing start with the two-day Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park.

Related

Here’s a look at some of the fun at the fest taking place in Chicago’s lakefront park May 27-28.

Chencho Corleone performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park.

Chencho Corleone performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chencho Corleone performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park

Chencho Corleone performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ivy Queen performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Ivy Queen performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ivy Queen performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Ivy Queen performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A person waves the Puerto Rican flag on Day 1 of Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park on Saturday afternoon.

A person waves the Puerto Rican flag on Day 1 of Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park on Saturday afternoon.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Festival goers walk around Grant Park on the first day of Sueños.

Festival goers walk around Grant Park on the first day of Sueños.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Festival goers walk around Grant Park on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Festival goers walk around Grant Park on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Festival goers cheer before Ivy Queen’s performance on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Festival goers cheer before Ivy Queen’s performance on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Arcángel performs in the first day of Sueños Music Festival.&nbsp;

Arcángel performs in the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Arcángel performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Arcángel performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Arcángel performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Arcángel performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Members of Ballet Folklorico De Chicago dance near the Lele doll on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Members of Ballet Folklorico De Chicago dance near the Lele doll on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Festival goers get makeovers at the “Sorry Papi” area on the first day of Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park.

Festival goers get makeovers at the “Sorry Papi” area on the first day of Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
Sueños Music Festival Day 1: Arcangel, Ivy Queen, Chencho Corleone deliver powerhouse sets
Dear Abby: Pool-playing pals shun me for beating up a jerk
Horoscope for Saturday, May 27, 2023
Summit tattoo shop and school, a family operation, gives female artists a seat behind the needle
James Jankowiak made use of a real tree for this mural near Midway Airport
Céline Dion cancels all European concerts due to ongoing health issues
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village
Johnathan Salgado, 22, was shot in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_87298047.jpg
Cubs
David Ross on Cubs: “We’re not where we want to be, yet”
There isn’t just one culprit for the downturn that has the Cubs closer to last place than first place in the underwhelming National League Central.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Festival goers cheer before Ivy Queen’s performance on the first day of Sueños Music Festival on Saturday afternoon in Grant Park.
Music
Sueños Music Festival Day 1: Arcangel, Ivy Queen, Chencho Corleone deliver powerhouse sets
Sueños Music Festival has returned to Chicago for a Memorial Day weekend extravaganza in Grant Park.
By Ambar Colón
 
Chicago police officers responded Saturday afternoon to Hotel Chicago, 333 N. Dearborn St., after an off-duty Michigan police officer discharged a gun inside a hotel room, striking himself and another person.
Crime
Off-duty Michigan police officer wounds 2, including himself, in ‘accidental’ shooting at Hotel Chicago
Just after 3 p.m., paramedics responded to the hotel at 333 N. Dearborn St. and found the 23-year-old officer shot in the hand and a 25-year-old man shot in the abdomen.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Residents hold a march against violence Saturday in Grand Crossing.
Religion
‘Our youth matter’ — Hundreds march against violence in Grand Crossing
The Rev. John Hannah, senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church Southeast, led hundreds in the “Prayer on the 9” march.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 