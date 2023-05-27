Sueños Music Festival 2023 — PHOTO GALLERY

Memorial Day weekend got off to a smashing start with the two-day Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park.
Here’s a look at some of the fun at the fest taking place in Chicago’s lakefront park May 27-28.
The Latest
Johnathan Salgado, 22, was shot in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue, police said.
There isn’t just one culprit for the downturn that has the Cubs closer to last place than first place in the underwhelming National League Central.
Off-duty Michigan police officer wounds 2, including himself, in ‘accidental’ shooting at Hotel Chicago
Just after 3 p.m., paramedics responded to the hotel at 333 N. Dearborn St. and found the 23-year-old officer shot in the hand and a 25-year-old man shot in the abdomen.
The Rev. John Hannah, senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church Southeast, led hundreds in the “Prayer on the 9” march.