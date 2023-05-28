Horoscope for Sunday, May 28, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might hear surprising news that can benefit your health. Keep your ears open. Unexpected changes that affect your work might also occur. Be aware that this same unpredictable influence might trigger an unexpected situation with a pet. Be vigilant.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents must be vigilant with their children to make sure they come to no harm. Remove any potential hazards, especially if toddlers are in the picture. Meanwhile, social situations are also unpredictable. For example, you might receive a surprise invitation or “solid” plans might be canceled.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Get dressed. Stock the fridge. Tidy up because surprise company might arrive at your door. (You’ll feel so much better if you’re not caught off guard.) Or perhaps, something else will change your home routine? A small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Could be anything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, naturally, an accident does not have to occur. Perhaps you will be surprised by new faces, new places and new information? One thing is certain: This is not a boring day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you might find money or you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Check banking situations as well because something unexpected might affect your wealth or your assets. Alternatively, you might have an unusual, cutting-edge idea about how to boost your earnings? Yes!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus. This makes you crave emotional excitement and want to change your daily routine. You will feel impulsive and more alive than usual. However, guard against acting rashly or doing something you might regret. Stay grounded.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel restless. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. (And indeed, it just might.) Give yourself extra time to cope with things. Be kind to yourself. Take it easy. If you can’t find dark chocolate, there’s always ice cream.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A friend might surprise you by doing or saying something you least expected. Or perhaps, you will meet someone new who is different, unusual or avant-garde? You might advocate change and new policies with a group to which you belong.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

People are impulsive, including bosses, parents, teachers and the police. Therefore, give authority figures a wide berth for your own benefit and safety. Who knows what someone will do today? Nevertheless, you might encounter unexpected demands and instructions. Tread carefully.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans might suddenly change. They might be canceled, delayed or possibly, you will have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Likewise, the media might hold a surprise for you. Today is a crapshoot! Get ready.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Double check banking details and anything to do with inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property because something unexpected could affect these areas, and indirectly, affect your wealth and assets. Yes, you snooze, you lose. Stay on top of things to avoid any kind of loss or disappointment.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Close friends, spouses and partners will be a source of surprise for you. For starters, someone might say or do something that catches you off guard. Someone might want more freedom in the relationship? A different arrangement? Or possibly, you will encounter someone who is bizarre and quite different!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Emily O’Brian (1985) shares your birthday. You are clever and witty, but you also have lots of common sense. This is why you are grounded, determined and focused on what you want to achieve. Simplicity is the key to your life this year. It’s time to take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important. Explore martial arts or yoga.

