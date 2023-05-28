2-year-old girl shot in accidental gun discharge

A 2-year-old girl was hurt in an accidental shooting Sunday evening in Rogers Park, according to Chicago police.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the girl found a gun in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrance and accidentally discharged it, striking herself in the right hand, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was taken into custody. Police were investigating.

