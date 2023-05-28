The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 29, 2023
Crime Auburn Gresham News

Two 2-year-olds wounded in shootings hours apart

In Rogers Park, shortly after 6 p.m., a 2-year-old girl found a gun in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace. It went off, striking her in the hand, police said. She was listed in good condition at an Evanston hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two 2-year-olds wounded in shootings hours apart
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png

Two 2-year-old children were wounded in separate shootings Sunday night in Chicago.

Sun-Times file

Two 2-year-olds were wounded in separate shootings hours apart Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 2-year-old girl found a gun in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace and accidentally discharged it, striking herself in the right hand, police said.

She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

About 10:30 p.m. in Auburn Gresham, a 2-year-old boy was playing in a bedroom in the 7900 block of South Hermitage Avenue when a gun was discharged, police said.

He was struck in the hand and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged in fatal stabbing after woman’s body found in alley near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home
3 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting, including elderly man
Woman charged in death of girl, 4, from child abuse injuries
Woman accidentally shoots herself in Little Italy
9 killed, 39 wounded so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
Bolingbrook police investigating fatal shooting of 20-year-old man
The Latest
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week. Provided photo
Sports
After catching walleye of a lifetime, now for that dream muskie
Pete Riedesel caught the walleye of his life last week to earn Fish of the Week honors and now aims for his dream muskie.
By Dale Bowman
 
A gavel.
Crime
Man charged in fatal stabbing after woman’s body found in alley near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home
Arnel Smith, 64, was charged with first degree murder and concealing a homicide. The woman’s body was discovered in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue,
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police sirens
Crime
3 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting, including elderly man
The group were standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when someone in a black car that was passing by fired shots around 1:40 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Congress is considering whether to require Medicaid recipients to work. But nearly all of individuals in the Medicaid expansion group are either workers, caregivers, students or people unable to work due to illness.
Letters to the Editor
Say no to Medicaid work requirements
These requirements aren’t about work. They are about adding unnecessary paperwork that results in people losing their coverage due to red tape.
By Letters to the Editor
 
I’ve heard nightmare stories from fellow freelancers who need to chase clients for payment.
Other Views
Freelancers, a new law in Illinois says you have the right to be paid on time
A recently passed bill, similar to a New York City law, would provide pay protections for freelance workers. An Aurora-based freelancer urges Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sign it and make Illinois the first state to extend such protections on a broad scale.
By Anna Burgess Yang
 