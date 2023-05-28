Two 2-year-olds wounded in shootings hours apart
In Rogers Park, shortly after 6 p.m., a 2-year-old girl found a gun in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace. It went off, striking her in the hand, police said. She was listed in good condition at an Evanston hospital, police said.
Two 2-year-olds were wounded in separate shootings hours apart Sunday evening.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a 2-year-old girl found a gun in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace and accidentally discharged it, striking herself in the right hand, police said.
She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was listed in good condition, police said.
About 10:30 p.m. in Auburn Gresham, a 2-year-old boy was playing in a bedroom in the 7900 block of South Hermitage Avenue when a gun was discharged, police said.
He was struck in the hand and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, police said.
No arrests were made.
