Horoscope for Monday, May 29, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4:30 to 10 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Cooperate with others because people are in a friendly mood and they will be pleased for your help and your input. Social plans, fun activities with kids and something to do with sports will all be excellent choices for you. Join forces with friends and partners.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might see ingenious ways to improve your job or how you do your work. Likewise, you might see ways to improve your health. Act on your impulse to make home improvements because you have the energy to do so. (Don’t waste it.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a lovely, playful way to begin this high-spirited week! With the sun in your sign boosting your energy, you will welcome social outings, sports events, fun times with kids and a chance to enjoy restaurants, the theater and fun getaways. Life is good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a wonderful day to entertain at home. You might also enjoy doing something to make your home more attractive — whether redecorating indoors or gardening. Plumbing repairs or dealing with bathrooms is also likely. Meanwhile, sports and competitive physical activities will appeal.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze. Gatherings or group activities will also appeal because you feel sociable and you’re particularly charming at this time. You might use this charm to enlist the efforts of others to help you make home improvements. Never hurts to ask. (Buy beer.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might boost your earnings or act on a money-making idea. You might also learn more by collaborating with others. Meanwhile, you can attract money to you now, or you might explore a new job or a new income stream. This is a good day to repair possessions or repurpose things.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which can make you more emotional than usual. (Do be aware of this.) For example, you might be too intense dealing with your kids or with friends, groups and organizations. Lighten up! (You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are ambitious now, which is why you might be working quietly behind the scenes to achieve a particular objective. Nevertheless, grab opportunities to travel might come your way. Look for ways to improve yourself as well as to improve your surroundings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll be convincing when dealing with friends or groups today. In fact, this is the perfect day for a coach or anyone who has to rally their troops and set them marching! You’ll be particularly effective dealing with other countries, different cultures and political issues.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be coming on pretty strong today, especially when dealing with authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers and the police. You will be heard! (This might be a defensive move on your part because you feel your privacy has been invaded.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you are on your soapbox preaching your ideas, persuading others to hear what you have to say. By nature, you’re an idealist who wants to save the world before bedtime. You fight the good fight to save the planet. Today you feel strongly about your views.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have no trouble defending your best interests in discussions about wills, inheritances or shared property. Meanwhile, family discussions will go well today. Physical activity with sports, competitions and playful times with kids will appeal to you now. You also have lots of energy to work!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ted Levine (1957) shares your birthday. You are intellectually energetic and always an idealist. People like your upbeat energy, which can be dauntless. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to stay flexible and light on your feet. Seek out new opportunities. Trust your intuition. Travel is likely.

