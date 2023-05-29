The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 29, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Say no to Medicaid work requirements

These requirements aren’t about work. They are about adding unnecessary paperwork that results in people losing their coverage due to red tape.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Say no to Medicaid work requirements
Congress is considering whether to require Medicaid recipients to work. But nearly all of individuals in the Medicaid expansion group are either workers, caregivers, students or people unable to work due to illness.

Congress is considering whether to require Medicaid recipients to work. But nearly all of individuals in the Medicaid expansion group are either workers, caregivers, students or people unable to work due to illness.

stock.adobe.com

Illinois residents rely on Medicaid to access quality, affordable healthcare. One provision under discussion would add barriers to healthcare called “work requirements.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 91% of individuals in the Medicaid expansion group are either workers, caregivers, students or people unable to work due to illness. These requirements aren’t about work. They are about adding unnecessary, burdensome paperwork that results in people losing their coverage due to red tape.

Other provisions under discussion as part of debt ceiling talks would repeal tax incentives for clean energy or open the door for building more sources of polluting energy, like coal and gas, while weakening the public’s right to engage in those permitting decisions. Already, more than 1 in 3 Americans live with unhealthy air. Adding more pollution will make health problems worse.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

As the public policy chair with the Midwest American Lung Association, I know first-hand the importance of health care and clean air for people living with chronic diseases like asthma and COPD. If these provisions go into effect, many more people could face poor air quality or loss of health care coverage, leaving them unable to manage their chronic lung disease, which results in more dire, costlier care down the road.

These provisions would especially harm people with disabilities, children, individuals who are pregnant and seniors in nursing homes. I ask that U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin reject the Medicaid work proposal and the build-out of additional polluting energy, to better protect the health of all Illinois residents.

John Maples, American Lung Association in Greater Chicago

Use vacant schools to house immigrants

I am not a proponent of the thousands of immigrants pouring over the border. However, the fact is, our administration is letting it happen. Having some bused to sanctuary cities, among them Chicago and New York, has made Texas Gov. Greg Abbott into some kind of monster. He’s just giving these cities what they want. Or do they want this? Now they’re saying no, we can’t handle this.

We have nowhere to put them. Where do they think the border towns of Texas are going to put them? Here’s an idea for Chicago: Get them out of our police stations and schools and put them in the 50 schools that were closed 10 years ago; 26 of those schools are still vacant.

John LaBrant, Norwood Park

GOP should stop being puppets to NRA

This year alone, there has been more than 200 mass shootings in America. And despite the thousands of senseless killings and maimings from these never-ending massacres, the vast majority of Republican elected officials, in every level of government, continue to refuse to do anything about it.

Instead. they do all within their power to prevent meaningful legislation on gun control and mental health initiatives from ever being passed. They do so to protect those they have pledged to serve, that being the National Rifle Association.

So my question is: When another mass shooting occurs, what is the first thing that crosses the minds of the NRA and its puppet Republicans?

1. What a great country this is! Someone else just exercised their 2nd Amendment rights!

2. Wonderful! More shootings mean more gun sales, both to those who are pissed off at the world and those who want to defend themselves against those who are pissed off at the world!

3. This time, should we blame it on unarmed teachers, door lock manufacturers, abortions, single moms, wokeness or Hunter Biden?

Jeffrey Meyer, Chicago

Next Up In Commentary
Freelancers, a new law in Illinois says you have the right to be paid on time
75 years, 10 mayors: How Sun-Times coverage of City Hall evolved
Northwestern lacrosse’s crowning glory comes with smiles, tears and total domination
Enjoy the barbecue, but don’t forget our fallen heroes on Memorial Day
This Memorial Day, remember our military heroes who were laid to rest overseas
Sheriff Tom Dart is wrong on electronic monitoring
The Latest
I’ve heard nightmare stories from fellow freelancers who need to chase clients for payment.
Other Views
Freelancers, a new law in Illinois says you have the right to be paid on time
A recently passed bill, similar to a New York City law, would provide pay protections for freelance workers. An Aurora-based freelancer urges Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sign it and make Illinois the first state to extend such protections on a broad scale.
By Anna Burgess Yang
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I was grossed out to find my mom, 90, in bed with creepy guy
Daughter is concerned the widow is being abused by this smarmy narcissist.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
CORRECTS TO MAIN STREET INSTEAD OF WEST THIRD STREET— Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)
Nation/World
Rescue operations underway after apartment building partially collapses in Davenport, Iowa
Part of a six-story building with a mix of residences and businesses collapsed. Many people are injured. City officials say residents had complained about repairs.
By Associated Press
 
Rendering of the public plaza in front of the Merchandise Mart in downtown Chicago.
Chicago Enterprise
Merchandise Mart adjusts with the times but stays regal on the river
The landmark’s owner is wrapping up renovations designed to improve the building’s connections to the public and make it a more attractive place to work.
By David Roeder
 
Mayor Harold Washington with a copy of the Chicago Sun-Times declaring him the winner of the 1987 Democratic primary election. Washington would win a second term that year, but die in November.
Sun-Times 75th Anniversary
75 years, 10 mayors: How Sun-Times coverage of City Hall evolved
The newspaper has praised and scourged the city’s chief executives for three-quarters of a century.
By Neil Steinberg
 